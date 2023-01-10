(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to delay funding and completion of the North Spokane Corridor has drawn strong criticism from a city councilor and executive director of the Northeast Public Development Authority.
Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart, who serves as NEPDA’s board chair, and Jesse Bank, who heads the organization, released a joint statement of opposition this week to the governor’s proposal.
Inslee is requesting to push back funding for Spokane freeway work by six years or more in a 16-year spending plan for Department of Transportation capital construction programs. The project, which is now expected to be about $3 billion, was expected to be completed in 2028.
Cathcart described Inslee’s proposal on Monday as “frankly shocking” and “irresponsible.”
“This is a critical infrastructure investment that not only improves connectivity but will also be a huge economic development driver, particularly for the people and jobs in northeast Spokane that I have the privilege of advocating for on the Spokane City Council,” Cathcart said in a written statement. “Today, I am calling on Senate Majority Leader [Andy] Billig and Spokane’s entire legislative delegation to ensure no cuts in funding. After literally decades of constituents waiting for this investment, there must be no further delays.”
Inslee's office didn't respond to a request for comment on the matter Tuesday.
Bank wrote that his organization was formed to “make investments in and help guide the development of northeast Spokane in anticipation of the inevitable growth” accompanying the completion of travel corridor improvements.
“The NEPDA now has the tools to make those investments and is being joined by local businesses who see the potential for a bright future,” he stated. “There is an undeniable sense of optimism and momentum building for this area to finally shake free from decades of disinvestment and poverty, and further significant delays to the NSC project put all that hard work, dedication, and investment in jeopardy.”
So far, about 5.5 miles of the north corridor has been completed, with another two-mile section scheduled to open this fall. State officials estimate that nearly $600 million has already been spent on the work.
WSDOT officials have also expressed concern about the project being paused.
“It is disappointing to see another proposed postponement on the delivery of this critical infrastructure for the Spokane region,” Transportation Commissioner Kelly Fukai said in a written statement.
According to WSDOT, the North Spokane Corridor project spanning 10.5 miles was originally conceived in 1946, but groundbreaking did not begin until 2001. At that time, the project was expected to cost $1.5 billion.
When complete, Interstate 90 will be connected at the south to US 2 and that section of freeway to US 395 in the north.