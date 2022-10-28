(The Center Square) – Activist Glen Morgan has filed a formal ethics complaint against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and 11 state legislators for using public resources to stage partisan political rallies in the guise of abortion rallies.
“These ‘press conferences’ were an illegal misuse of taxpayer dollars and there needs to be accountability,” Morgan told The Center Square in an interview.
Hard copies of his complaint were hand-delivered this week to the state Executive Ethics Board and the Legislative Ethics Board, both in Olympia.
The executive board will address the portion of the complaint that applies to actions taken by the governor and his employees. The legislative board will consider the section dealing with House and Senate members.
Named in the legislative portion of the complaint are these Democrat Senators: Manka Dhingra, Emily Randall, June Robinson and Liz Lovelett.
Democratic representatives accused of wrongdoing are: My-Linh Thai, Jessica Bateman, Debra Lekanoff, Alex Ramel, Alicia Rule, Vandana Slatter and Sharon Shewmake.
Mike Faulk, communications director for the governor’s office, told The Center Square in an email on Thursday that legal counsel had not yet had time to review Morgan’s complaint.
“These legislative policy events are common on both sides of the aisle and we organize them with respect to ethics rules,” he stated. “The events named were to highlight policies that are top of mind for Washingtonians and inform the public on the work being done by Washington’s elected officials.”
The Washington State Republican Party issued a statement Friday blasting Inslee and Democratic legislators for using taxpayer dollars to promote candidates and their overall political agenda.
"Governor Inslee and legislators up for election have already had ethics complaints filed against them for two previous press conferences which illegally used taxpayer money to promote Democratic control of the legislature," Chair Caleb Heimlich said. “This is wrong. It is illegal. It should end.”
In 2016, Morgan founded We the Governed, an organization to help government whistleblowers get the word out.
The We the Governed website advertises "665 complaints filed with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) or Ethics Board," leading to over $612,563 in fines for "79 politicians, judges and PACs fined, +126 others caught and formally sanctioned."
In his latest complaint, Morgan begins by referencing state law that prohibits the use of public resources to conduct political rallies. He then lays out a case to show why that law was abused by Inslee and the legislators.
The first violation, he said, was on June 25 when officials used the capitol building as a backdrop for what was billed as a press conference about abortion rights. At the event, the governor “railed” against the Republican party and openly advocated partisan control of the legislature by Democrats, said Morgan.
He wrote: “The governor complained of ‘Republican strategy’ as well as ‘Mike Pence and the Republican Party’ and stated 'This [state capitol] building is under assault by the Republican Party. We need to be sure in November that the assault doesn’t succeed' in clear reference to the November election."
Morgan said Inslee also stated, "This is what you get when you vote for Republicans…we have Democrats who are great leaders to fight with us and I will look forward to you helping us out electing people who protect the right of choice in the state of Washington."
He said legislators speaking at the event made similar blatantly partisan comments.
“The statements at the 'press conference' were not in response to a specific question from a member of the press, and were not to express support or opposition to a pending ballot measure in the upcoming election but rather to rally voters in November to support candidates opposing Republicans,” said Morgan.
He said Inslee used his staffers and resources to plan the rally, which is illegal, pointing out that the governor began the event by asking his press secretary, Jamie Smith, if they were ready to go, which indicated she was coordinating the gathering.
On Oct. 21, a press conference in Bellingham involved the same partisan rhetoric, said Morgan. The event was held at another state facility, Western Washington University.
Not only did Democrats criticize Republicans, at least one of them referred to them as “liars,” he said.
“Although the governor attempted to mitigate the obvious political tone of the event by halfheartedly saying a few times they were not advocating for any particular political party, these comments were outweighed by the numerous constant partisan attacks on an opposing party,” states the complaint.
“None of the public officials identified in this complaint were speaking in favor of an actual pending constitutional amendment or ballot measure pending in this upcoming election and aside from a single staged question from a member of the press the governor’s comments were not in response to a question at a press conference," the complaint says.
Morgan said the law is very clear that taxpayer dollars and public resources, including staff time, are not to be used to campaign. He is urging the ethics boards to take action to stop Inslee and elected members of his party from blatantly ignoring the law to further their own agenda.