(The Center Square) — With his wife Trudi by his side, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee sat the state down for a talk on Thursday, saying that all Thanksgiving get-togethers this year should be online.
The governor reiterated pleas from state health officials on Tuesday who urged the public to only socialize with those in their immediate household during the holidays.
Inslee said the state is seeing "exponential growth" in COVID-19 cases and new measures to curb the virus could be brought to the table.
On Thursday, the Washington Department of Health reported 1,883 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing the state's total case count to 123,356 and the death toll to 2,507.
"We are in as dangerous a position today as we were in March," Inslee said. "We cannot wait until our hospital's halls are lined with gurneys waiting for rooms before we take decisive action."
As of Thursday, five Washington counties—Whatcom, Skagit, Thurston, Garfield, and Snohomish—reported that 80% or more of hospital beds were occupied.
The statewide average hospital bed capacity currently stands at 63.2%. No data was available for Douglas, Skamania, and Wahkiakhum Counties on Thursday.
Inslee has not issued a stay-at-home order since the first was lifted on June 1.
The governor's chief of staff said earlier this week that another such order was not needed. The two entertained the idea of issuing one if things do go south for Washington.
Franklin, Adams, and Yakima Counties make up the three most infected regions in the state and hold a combined average of 5,172.44 cases per 100,000 people.
DOH data showed that the state conducted approximately 270 tests per 100,000 people out of Washington's 7.5 million population.
Washington's COVID-19 test rate has consistently trended upwards save for early September when wildfires were raging through the state, forcing residents inside or into evacuation.
The state still has not posted promised metrics or targets for tracking vulnerable populations as highest risk of contracting or dying from COVID-19 such as the homeless and the elderly.
Even with the prospect of a promising COVID-19 vaccine being approved by the federal government, Inslee said stricter health precautions will have to be followed until then.
"We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever, but this year it's just too dangerous to gather together indoors, where the virus can spread so easily," Inslee said. "So this year, when you join us in changing your Thanksgiving and December holiday plans, please know that you are doing it as an act of love."
Washington is among several states pledging to independently review any future COVID-19 vaccine that goes to the public.