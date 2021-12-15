(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced several legislative and policy proposals for 2022 aimed at protecting and restoring the state’s salmon population.
The package is estimated at $187 million and aims to, among other things, invest in clean water infrastructure, correct fish passage barriers and strengthen monitoring and accountability.
“Healthy salmon populations mean healthy water systems,” Inslee said in announcing his plans Tuesday at an event on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation, according to his website. “We are updating our salmon strategy to provide a comprehensive, statewide foundation for salmon recovery. This approach is based on the latest science and tailored to address the specific stressors in the diverse regions of our state, spelling out the many different actions we must take to protect and restore salmon.”
According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the numbers of chinook, sockeye and steelhead salmon are classified as “in crisis” in several habitats, including Puget Sound, the Snake River and the Upper Columbia River.
One aspect of the plan would implement new standards recommended by the State-Tribal Riparian Protection and Restoration Work Group for minimum tree heights along riparian zones and prevent development along riparian corridors.
Inslee also wants to provide grants to local jurisdictions to address toxins in stormwater runoff and study the ability of sewer systems to filter out tire dust.
Developing what the governor calls green infrastructure projects would also capture and store excess water during times of high stream flows, then cool the water to an optimal temperature for salmon and release it during low flows.
The plan also looks to expand the state’s effort to correct fish passage barriers and prevent new ones from being built. This includes coordinating with the Department of Transportation on road and highway culvert repairs.
Inslee wants to ramp up monitoring efforts to prevent overharvesting in both commercial and recreational fishing and implement a commercial license buyback program to reduce gillnet fishing on the Columbia River.
He also wants to increase the number of officers in the Department of Fish and Wildlife and expand the state’s capacity to prosecute fisheries violations.
Inslee is calling the effort the Lorraine Loomis Act, named for a salmon advocate and Swinomish tribal elder.
“We applaud the governor’s strong commitment to create climate resiliency in our salmon streams, and we look forward to working with him on it during the legislative process to ensure salmon recovery for tribal nations, killer whales and all Washingtonians,” Swinomish Chairman Steve Edwards said at Tuesday’s event.