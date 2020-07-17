(The Center Square) – Amid a rise in reported COVID-19 cases, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced new adjustments to the state's rules on social gatherings.
Under Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, counties may allow social gatherings of five people or fewer.
Under Phase 3, counties are now limited to social gatherings of 10 people or fewer – down from 50 people under previous guidelines.
"We cannot let our guard down even as we engage in more activities," Inslee said.
Earlier this week, Inslee extended the state's moratorium on further reopenings.
The governor once again urged people in Washington wear face masks and socially distance by at least six feet as required under the state's health restrictions.
The free-market think tank the Freedom Foundation sued Inslee in Lewis County Superior Court last week, claiming the governor and Secretary of Health John Wiesman do not wield the constitutional authority to mandate people to wear masks in public and on private property.
Among Inslee's other restrictions, all live indoor and outdoor entertainment are canceled to mitigate Washington's continued COVID-19 surges.
Funerals, weddings and spiritual services are still permitted, Inslee said.
Social gatherings, according to Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman, continue to be some of the chief hot spots in COVID-19 transmission.
Inslee warned that another stay-at-home order is still a possibility if cases continue to increase.
During the week of June 26, Washington averaged 629 new COVID-19 cases per day, Wiesman said, the highest rate of COVID-19 cases yet for the state.
Rates have been particularly high in the state's eastern regions.
The Washington Department of Health reports the state's total caseload stands at 44,313 on July 15 with 1,427 deaths.