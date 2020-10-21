(The Center Square) — Fraternity life just got stricter under new orders by Gov. Jay Inslee in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases within the state's college fraternities.
As first reported by the Daily of the University of Washington, at least 90 cases of the virus were reported in late September at the school's Greek Row, marking the second large outbreak in just the past eight weeks.
Inslee said on Tuesday that at least 800 cases of COVID-19 have been attributed by state health officials to social gatherings at colleges.
This news comes weeks after a report from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's office earlier this month which claimed that the city could be seeing some of the lowest case counts in the country.
“We just got to get these outbreaks under control,” Inslee said. “We care about our students, and we care about their family members and their neighbors. We just need to act here.”
Inslee's latest orders as of Tuesday will require fraternity members to wear face masks everywhere at all times, save for sleeping rooms or the outdoors if they can socially distance.
Sleeping rooms should allow no more than two people at a time and no more than one visitor is allowed, Inslee announced. Congregate sleeping porches are banned.
Outdoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five masked people who must be at least six feet apart.
Any dormitory parties hosted by fraternities are limited to five people who most be masked and socially distanced.
Inslee added that isolation facilities must be provided by colleges in Greek system houses, off-campus congregate houses, and dorms if students or staff have nowhere else safe to go.
Washington Department of Health (DOH) officials warned on Tuesday that colder weather could spur "alarming" spikes in COVID-19 cases if people gather inside without precautions.
Between September 25 through October 8, there were 100.6 new cases per 100,000 people in Washington, the most DOH reports show.
That number is well above the 72.4 case rate at the end of March and the beginning of April, but shy of the 150.6 case rate in July.
“This needs to be a matter of all of us being involved in this effort to help our entire community,” Inslee said. “This is not easy work. But it’s totally in our control. It means we have to do what we know works.”
On Monday, the University of Washington reported 295 cases of COVID-19 connected to the Greek Row outbreak in 18 of its 45 chapters.
The DOH has reported more than 98,000 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began which has killed 2,258 people statewide.