(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee cut significant spending from the state’s operating budget in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor vetoed 147 items in the 2020 supplemental budget to cut spending by $235 million, a move his office says will also save $210 million in the next biennial budget.
Among the vetoes were $50 million for climate change mitigation and funding for counselors at high-risk schools.
Inslee said he would typically support the measures and called the vetoes “difficult and challenging choices.”
“As everyone knows, these are not normal times,” Inslee said in a statement Friday. “As we address the health crisis, we must also look ahead to ease as much fiscal pain as we can. It is all but certain that we will need to make adjustments to our next budget cycle and we must get started now.”
Since the budget was passed by the legislature last month, Inslee has issued a stay-at-home order and ordered “nonessential” businesses to be closed. Washington has seen a spike in unemployment claims, with more than 187,000 residents filing just last week.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak the state was projected to have $3 billion in reserves, the governor’s office noted.