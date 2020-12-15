(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee wants to make Washington an "anti-racist state" and said on Monday his 2021 budget proposal will do just that.
During a Monday press conference, Inslee previewed the first $365 million of his 2021 budget championing racial equity in response to ongoing protests against racism and police brutality around the state and nationwide.
Chief among them is the creation of an independent office of investigations to study use of force by police at the cost of $26 million through 2023.
“I firmly believe Washington will be an anti-racist state, and I will be taking actions that hold our state to that commitment,” Inslee said. “We need our policies and budget to reflect our dedication toward disrupting the harmful systemic cycle of racism and inequity.”
The governor also wants to add $2.5 million for the Washington Office of Equity, which recommends best practices for reducing disparities in state programs.
Funding for the office was vetoed by Inslee back in April when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state's economy.
Inslee is also backing a bill from Washington Rep. Melanie Morgan, D-Parkland, recognizing Juneteenth—which commemorates the end of slavery in America—as a statewide holiday on June 19.
The budget proposal also adds another $10 million to the state's Immigrant Relief Fund which his office created this year for $40 million.
As many as one in seven Washingtonians are immigrants, according to the American Immigration Council. Many immigrant activists have voiced skepticism the money is enough for the state's 170,000 immigrant workers.
"Undocumented workers deserve sustainable, long term support comparable to that received by documented workers," said immigrant activist Paúl Quiñonez Figueroa. "One time payments and [$10 million] is not on its own equity. The legislature must act on a policy fix."
The governor's proposals from Monday also include $79 million for expanding broadband connections and $8.4 million for college scholarships, mentorships, and support services for former foster care youth.
Among the other fiscal proposals on Inslee's agenda is a bill from Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler which would ban the use of credit scoring in setting insurance rates.
Kreidler and others have argued the practice disproportionately hurts low-income Washingtonians and people of color in particular.
Amid Monday's flurry of proposals, Inslee also signed a proclamation banning the dissolution of health districts or city-county health departments.
Members of the Pierce County Council were slated to begin that process following a vote on Tuesday in their efforts to place public health directors under greater municipal control.
Inslee's Monday announcements will be part of a four-day marathon of proposals ahead of his full budget's release next week.
The Washington legislature will convene for its next regular session on Monday, January 11.