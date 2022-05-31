(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, 71, is recovering rapidly from COVID-19 and not seriously considering a new indoor mask mandate.
That’s according to Jaime Smith, the executive director of communications for the Washington Governor’s Office.
“Gov is doing quite well and seems to be on the mend,” Smith told The Center Square in an email Tuesday.
She added, “There is no consideration at this point about changing mask requirements, but quality masks continue to be an important tool for preventing further spread. We strongly encourage folks to wear their masks, particularly when in crowded indoor spaces – and, of course, get vaccinated or boosted.”
Inslee had been scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities on Thursday for the grand opening of the LIGO Exploration Center and a briefing on Hanford cleanup. That trip hasn’t been canceled as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The schedule for Thursday hasn’t changed,” Smith said Tuesday. “We’re monitoring his health in case we need to change plans.”
News broke last Wednesday that both Inslee and his understudy, Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, had come down with COVID-19 independently of one another.
At the time, Smith said that Inslee would be working from home and receiving antiviral treatments.
Similarly, Heck, 69, said that he was “working from home and experiencing mild but unpleasant symptoms, similar to a bad head cold” on Twitter and that he had “begun a regimen of Paxlovid, one of the antiviral pills approved by the FDA for fighting COVID-19.”
Heck appears to be bouncing back along with Inslee.
“The Lieutenant Governor is currently recovering,” Heck’s Communications Director Ryan Jackson told The Center Square Tuesday. “His symptoms have subsided and he has tested negative as of today. He will continue to test over the next couple of days, but hopes to return to the office by the end of this week.”
According to the Washington Department of Health, 7% of beds in the state’s hospitals are currently being occupied by COVID patients.