(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recommends most students learn from home as the state sees high COVID-19 case loads and school districts roll out plans for fall classes.
"If every school district brought all students back for in-person instruction today, I think we would see a meaningful and real dangerous increase in COVID activity," Inslee said during a Wednesday press conference.
Local school districts and health officials are largely on their own to determine how students will be taught while observing health recommendations from the state concerning face masks and social distancing if in-person instruction is conducted.
Seattle Public Schools notably resorted to online-learning only until further notice following outcry from teachers over in-person learning. Other districts such as Spokane Public Schools have followed through with similar plans to begin the year with remote teaching.
"That one-size-fits-all is sometimes difficult to apply," Inslee added. "Our recommendations, without the necessity of a fiat or a legal requirement, are going to be followed. The vast majority of districts are consistent with our recommendation."
In late July, Inslee barred all counties from progressing to further phases of reopening indefinitely.
According to Washington State Department of Health data, the state’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 60,084, with the death toll standing at 1,624 as of Tuesday.
Seven out of the state’s 39 counties—Yakima, Pierce, King, Snohomish, Benton, Franklin and Spokane—currently have over 3,000 reported cases. Seven more counties—Whatcom, Okanogan, Skagit, Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Clark—have well over 1,500 current reported cases.
The department reported 190 cases do not have an assigned county.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said that school districts remain in regular communication with the state while planning for fall instruction.
State officials identified criteria for high, moderate and low-risk counties and guidelines for their respective school districts.
Schools in high risk counties reporting 75 cases per 100,000 people are strongly encouraged to conduct remote learning or limited on-site instruction for small groups of primarily special needs students. In-person extracurricular activities such as sports and performing arts are not recommended.
For schools in moderate-risk counties reporting 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 people, distance learning for most middle and high school students is encouraged with options for in-person learning mostly geared for elementary and special needs students. In-person extracurricular activities are discouraged.
Schools in low-risk counties reporting 25 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period are welcome to use in-person and distance learning for middle and high school students. Elementary students may participate in on-site learning.
The governor further encouraged districts to devote additional resources to serve students of color, students with disabilities, and students from households without internet connections.
Approximately 13.5 percent of the Washington state population—or around 1.01 million people—were without broadband access in 2018, according to U.S. Census data. The vast majority of households recorded were located in rural and very low-income urban areas.
The state legislature passed legislation last year directing state agencies to connect all households with broadband internet connections by 2024.