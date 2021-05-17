(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed legislation that committed Washington to ending gas-powered vehicle sales by the next decade.
House Bill 1287, or the "Clean Cars 2030 Act," passed the state legislature in April. If enacted, it would put ban the sale of new vehicles running on fossil fuels by 2030. That goal was married to a clause requiring 75% of all vehicles on the road to be taxed by the mile rather than by the gallon to account for more electric vehicles hitting the road. A two-year pilot program commissioned by the state transportation department studying the idea wrapped in 2020.
Inslee vetoed that clause on Friday, saying he did not want Washingtonians to hold their breath on the state legislature green lighting a statewide road usage charges program in the next 10 years. It's unclear where primary provisions will move from here.
"I am committed to getting to zero emission transportation as quickly as possible," Inslee said. "Yet setting and achieving a goal of 100% electric vehicles is too important to tie to the implementation of a separate policy like the road usage charge."
Transportation is the single biggest source of carbon emissions in the state and accounts for about 40% of air pollution, according to the state Department of Ecology. Electric vehicles are among the top solutions in Democratic circles and inspired public investments in electric fast charging stations.
Inslee, who campaigned as the climate change candidate in the last presidential election, was among 12 governors in April to sign a letter sent to President Joe Biden voicing support for a federal ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2045. Massachusetts and California have both passed laws to do the same by 2035.
Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, who defended his legislation as a blueprint state lawmakers should take pride in and built upon.
"If I go to the doctor, totally out of shape and with a goal to run a marathon after I retire, hopefully the doc will redirect my focus to my diet and exercise right now," Ramel tweeted. "Long term aspirations are fine. But careful, steady planning and implementation is what we really need."
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, who sponsored HB 1287 in the Senate, said he was disappointed in Inslee's veto. He hailed the bill as a model for the nation.
"I fully support the goals lawmakers laid out in HB 1287 and believe those ideas serve as a good roadmap for other states to follow," Liias said in a statement.
The environmentalist group Coltura released a statement on Friday calling on Inslee to mandate electric auto sales in 2030 by fiat.
"After the dust settles from this legislative session, we hope the governor will consider setting a goal by executive order for all new vehicles to be electric by 2030," said Coltura's Matthew Metz.
HB 1287 was one of several big climate bills passed by the state legislature this session. They include a cap and trade bill and a low-carbon fuel standard. Inslee is expected to sign both bills.
Under the Washington Constitution, lawmakers may call themselves into special session for up to five days to override bills vetoed by the governor after adjournment. Two-thirds of members in both chambers must agree to do so.