(The Center Square) – At a Wednesday afternoon media briefing, an enthusiastic Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee offered up unqualified support for two new climate change policies that went into effect on Sunday.
“And what our Department of Ecology and Commerce Department have done through a herculean effort and a short period of time is to allow us to push the go button on January 1 on two of these major aspects of our statewide efforts,” Inslee said. “The Climate Commitment Act to reduce pollution from industrial and other polluters. The Clean Fuel Standard to give Washingtonians access to the cleaner fuels, the cleaner transportation fuels.”
Both are meant to work together to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Evergreen State.
The Climate Commitment Act includes a cap-and-trade program that puts a limit on greenhouse gas emissions from large polluters. Companies that can’t meet the cap can purchase carbon allowances from the state. Similar to stocks and bonds, these allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Department of Ecology.
The first auction of more than 6 million allowances is to be held on Feb. 28. The dates of the other three auctions have yet to be determined.
The Clean Fuel Standard is meant to engender the use of progressively cleaner transportation fuels in the state that power cars, trucks, boats, trains, and aircraft.
The goal is to reduce by 20% overall greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 2034 via incentivizing the creation of alternative fuels in the state, as well as penalizing producers of fuels that don’t meet that standard.
“But these two major things are leading the nation, and to some degree the world…because they are comprehensive, they are realistic, they are achievable, they’re well thought out,” the governor said. “Now we’ve actually pushed the go button to get them going on January 1st.”
Inslee described both laws as “timely” due to technological advances in clean energy that are seeing costs decline over time.
“This is going to encourage the application and implementation, for instance, of solar photovoltaic electricity generation,” he said.
Photovoltaics is the conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials.
“The price of battery packs has declined 90% since 2010,” Inslee continued. “We know how important that is in the implementation of electric cars to wean ourselves off of fossil fuel and the pollution coming out of our tailpipes. Our adoption of electric vehicles has been stellar.”
Last year, Inslee said Washington would follow California’s lead and ban the sale of new gas-powered automobiles in the state by 2035.
The governor cited his own experience as the owner of an electric car.
“We’re finding now that prices of these electric cars are coming down quite rapidly as well,” Inslee said. “I’m driving a Chevy Volt. We got that for the mid-30s, I think. The price is going to come down like always happens in the development of new products.”
Less-expensive technology and public policy are coming together, according to the governor.
“What we’re finding is we have a perfect tandem act when it comes to developed clean energy,” Inslee said. “Which is these technologies are now becoming much more affordable, much more productive at the same time now we have these policies that will continue to expedite the application and usage of these technologies and to make them more affordable over time to Washingtonians.”
That’s not to say the transition to clean electricity is not without its challenges, as officials attempt to meet the goal of making the state carbon-neutral by 2050.
“We expect our electricity consumption to double by 2050,” Department of Commerce Energy Division Assistant Director Michael Furze said. “And to supply that we need to increase the capacity of our electric transmission system.”
Still, the overall mood of the briefing was upbeat.
“So, we are beginning this year with some exciting steps in Washington to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions,” Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson said.