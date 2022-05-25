(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee responded to a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas by touting his state’s gun control laws and calling on Congress to pass more gun control measures.
“Actions speak louder than thoughts or prayers,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Want to show you care about kids and our communities?” he wrote in a Tuesday post and offered up “A few ideas,” including “Universal background checks”; a “Ban an on high capacity magazines, ghost guns and bump stocks” and “Unsafe storage liability.”
“WA has done this, and more,” Inslee wrote. “Your turn, Congress.”
In a less punchy post on Facebook, the Washington governor wrote, “This cannot be what normal looks like in America. Trudi and I are devastated with the news of yet another violent tragedy. Our hearts are with the victims’ families and community of Uvalde, TX.”
He added, “We must strengthen laws around gun violence to save lives. The public and our children are paying the price of the gun lobby’s cynical interests. ENOUGH.”
Inslee was reacting to a Tuesday school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, near San Antonio. The current reported victim death toll is 19 children and two adults.
The suspected shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde resident identified as Salvador Ramos. He died in a police shootout after reportedly injuring his own grandmother and targeting children at the school of about 600.
Inslee’s proposed actions by Congress have not gone unchallenged in Washington state.
While the Washington Supreme Court did not overturn the state’s regulations on gun storage, it recently ruled for the Bellevue, Washington-based Second Amendment Foundation and against Edmonds over that city’s stricter gun storage laws.