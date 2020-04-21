(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee is looking to form a broad plan for reopening the Washington state economy once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Under Inslee’s emergency executive order, “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” strict limitations were put on social gatherings and non-essential business to protect vulnerable members of the population. The order remains in effect until May 4.
Inslee said that reopening the economy would likely occur in phases to limit and contain any further spread of the virus. He likened the transition to “turning a dial” and not flipping on “a light switch.”
Inslee has not announced when Washington businesses might begin reopening.
There are currently 11,152 COVID-19 cases in Washington state and 583 deaths from the virus. The CDC reports there are more than 661,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the U.S.
The Washington State Department of Health reports 128,900 people have been tested in the state.
Earlier this month, Inslee announced the Working Washington Small Business Grant, a $5 million fund which provided up to $10,000 for small businesses under 10 employees to pay for bills, rent, and supplies.
Applications for the grant in 14 counties ended on Friday following overwhelming demand.
On Friday, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projected that the Washington economy could safely reopen as early as the week of May 18.
According to its latest report, the IMHE estimated that social distancing and other public safety measures outlined by the CDC appear to be decreasing death rates in the state.
The COVID-19 pandemic could peak in Washington by the end of April or early May, according to an IHME model. The model is being updated every three days.
IHME Director Chris Murray emphasized during a Friday press conference that the department’s projections are reliant on a very low number of infections in the coming weeks.
Funeral homes are among the few industries seeing greater workloads during the pandemic while also contending with new social hurdles.
Most of the state’s funeral homes are setting up online funeral arrangements, but the process poses a challenge for some elderly clients without experience with the internet, according to Executive Director of the Washington State Funeral Directors Association Rob Goff.
“We’re really quite busy,” Goff said. “We still have quite a few elderly families that we serve that aren’t actually up to the same technology speed, I guess you could say.”
Open body viewings remain rare for the WSFDA in line with national trends and the state’s high cremation rate.
Embalmings are allowed to proceed under the governor’s orders.
Association members are limiting funerals to immediate relatives of the deceased only and maintaining a minimum social distance of at least six feet in accordance with CDC guidelines.
The Washington Hospitality Association confirmed it is surveying its members, which include hotels and restaurants, to determine how many have filed or received government financial assistance.
“Many members are communicating to their customers through their customer lists and social media, and many have been interviewed in their community media outlets,” Senior Communications Manager Jillian Henze said. “At the beginning of the mandated restrictions, The Washington Hospitality Association partnered with many of the visitor and convention bureaus and destination marketing organizations around the state to help populate and publicize lists of what hospitality businesses are still open to help drive customer traffic.”
Henze said the association is in active communication with local, state, and federal government to make sure members can operate safely when restrictions are lifted.
For the Roofing Contractors Association of Washington, business has slowed dramatically, according to RCAW Executive Director Tracey Prociw.
“Most of our roofing contractors have done the right thing and stayed at home and stayed off the roof unless they were doing a publics works project, a project for an essential business, or there was imminent spoilage,” Prociw said.
The association represents nearly 250 member contractors in Washington state, most of which are from the state’s Puget Sound region.
It has prepared a back-to-work plan in accordance with CDC guidelines, which includes social distancing measures and mandatory personal protection equipment.
“We’re trying to make sure that we abide by the Governor’s wishes and as a roofing community do the right thing,” Prociw said.