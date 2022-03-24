(The Center Square) – The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has given Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee three stars out of five in ranking him at No. 21 in its new report on U.S. governors.
The “2021 Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom: Grading America’s 50 Governors,” which was released Tuesday, ranked the 50 governors in executive policy, economic performance, and fiscal responsibility.
In addition to being ranked 1 through 50 (best performer to worst performer), governors were ranked on a one-to-five-star scale, with five stars being the highest rank, per the 165-page report.
Inslee’s three-stars puts him in the intermediate range of ALEC’s rankings.
“Three-star governors appear to be stuck in the middle,” the report states. “They have the opportunity to improve their rankings by following the policies of those with higher rankings.”
Inslee, a Democrat, ranked 32nd for executive policy, which included the incidence of union control, education freedom, and welfare dependency as factors.
The governor ranked 9th in economic performance, receiving his highest marks – a No. 6 ranking – in terms of gross state product growth. Also measured in the economic performance category: interstate migration, education quality, and the unemployment rate.
The report ranked Inslee 21st in fiscal policy, which included debt, corporate income tax, personal income tax, spending per capita, and federal unemployment benefits.
Inslee ranked 15th in personal income tax, which could change in future rankings.
Last year, the Democratically-controlled legislature passed – and Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s wealthiest residents. The measure adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.
That law is currently being challenged, with Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruling on March 1 that the state’s capital gains tax is unconstitutional.
That decision is expected to be appealed, with the state Supreme Court having the final say on the matter.
State Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, recently reiterated wanting to use the capital gains tax as a means of getting the state Supreme Court to allow the legislature to pass a broad-based graduated income tax.
Inslee ranked 46th on federal unemployment benefits.
Washington state’s federally funded unemployment programs – created over the past year and a half as the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the economy and triggered unusually high unemployment – expired in September 2021. Those federal programs included Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. The last program provided an extra $300 a week for all eligible claimants.
The Seattle Times reported last year that coupled with the $300 federal pandemic benefit, the state’s total weekly benefits ranged from $595 to $1,229.
The Center Square reached out via email to Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk for comment about the governor’s ranking in the ALEC report. He did not reply.
Andy Nicholas, senior fellow at the Washington State Budget & Policy Center, did have something to say about the ALEC report after noting he had not reviewed it.
"However, we don't give any credence to other economic rankings from ALEC, especially those from the 'Rich States, Poor States' series," he said in an email to The Center Square.
Nicholas pointed to a "roundup of evidence-based criticisms of ALEC's state rankings from our partners at the Iowa Budget and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Notably, economist Peter Fisher finds ALEC’s rankings fail to predict economic growth. In fact, he and others find that ALEC gets it backwards – states with lower scores on their economic indexes outperform those that score highly."
Inslee was first elected governor in 2012. He previously served in the state House of Representatives before representing Washington’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 until 2012. He has been re-elected governor twice.
The top 10 five-star governors are South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, Utah’s Spencer Cox, Florida’s Ron DeSantis, Colorado’s Jared Polis, Idaho’s Brad Little, Tennessee’s Bill Lee, New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu, Arizona’s Doug Ducey, Georgia’s Brian Kemp, and Texas’ Greg Abbott.
The top 10 are Republicans, except for Polis.
The bottom 10 one-star governors – all Democrats – are New Mexico’s Michelle Grisham, Rhode Island’s Daniel McKee, California’s Gavin Newsom, Illinois’ J.B. Pritzker, New York’s Andrew Cuomo (who resigned last year over sexual harassment allegations), New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, Hawaii’s David Ige, Pennsylvania’s Tom Wolf, Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer.