(The Center Square) – The WA Cares long-term care tax will be delayed indefinitely.
That was the message in joint, concurrent statements issued Friday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the speaker of the House and the majority leader of the state Senate.
“We need to give legislators the opportunity to make refinements to the bill,” Inslee said in his part of the statement. “Therefore, I am taking measures within my authority and ordering the state Employment Security Department not to collect the premiums from this program from employers before they come due in April.”
The governor further explained, “the state will not collect those funds until the Legislature sorts through these issues. While legislation is under consideration to pause the withholding of LTC fees, employers will not be subject to penalties and interest for not withholding fees from employees' wages during this transition."
Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, had some advice for Washington businesses.
“While we cannot direct employers not to collect, we strongly encourage them to pause on collecting premiums from employees, giving us time to pass legislation extending implementation dates until next year,” the legislative leaders said in the statement.
The payroll tax had been scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1. It would have taxed 58 cents of every $100 of payroll income, with no cap, and created an entitlement to limited long-term, in-state care for those who banked enough work hours and paid into the system.
The tax and the entitlement it was to fund faced legal and logistical challenges. Many people who work in Washington but live out of state and have no plans to retire in Washington did not want to pay and are suing. The one-time opt-out window was narrow, and the website that was supposed to facilitate it crashed from overuse.
Because of the problems with the tax, 23 state senators wrote Inslee and asked him to delay it.
Inslee was asked during a Dec. 2 news conference whether he would delay the tax. The governor said he didn’t have the unilateral authority to delay a tax.
However, he added, "I am sensitive – and empathetic – to the need for some changes in this bill, and so I am talking to legislators about other approaches that can allow them to pause, if you will, some of the actions to allow them to make refinements to the bill.”
Asked Tuesday about any progress that had been made toward a legislative pause, Inslee director of communications Tara Lee said, “Conversations still happening with legislators.”
State Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, predicted to The Center Square on Tuesday that Inslee would announce a suspension of the tax “just before Christmas.”
State Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, who sits on the Health and Long-Term Care Committee, was not happy with how the issue was being handled.
“Our majority colleagues pushed it through more than two years ago, but only now – with so many people opting out, and with the collection of the tax just weeks away – are they finally acknowledging the flaws that should have been obvious all along,” she told The Center Square on Wednesday in an email.
Rather than try to fiddle with and salvage the program in the next legislative session, Rivers said, “The best course of action is a full repeal, before any more damage is done.”