(The Center Square) — Rest home patients may yet see visitors face-to-face again under a new plan rolled out by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday.
Inslee issued phased guidelines for limited visitations at long-term care facilities during a press conference on Thursday.
Rest homes in the state have become a major flashpoint for COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began.
Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman said Thursday there are 5,694 coronavirus cases and 894 deaths attributed rest homes in the state—or 9.5 percent of all cases and 55 percent of all deaths.
All rest homes remain in the state's Phase 1 of reopening, Inslee said. Window and remote visits will be permitted starting Wednesday along with a maximum of two outdoor visits per day.
Rest homes must meet strict criteria for advancing to a new phase. No resident or staff member may test positive for COVID-19 for 28 days and staff must have 14 days of medical supplies on site, including masks, gloves, and sanitizer.
Upon reaching criteria for Phase 2 and Phase 3, rest homes will be allowed limited indoor visits that adhere to social distancing and face masks.
Phase 4 will see rest homes resume normal visits.
Visitations ended for the state's rest homes after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the Life Care Center of Kirkland.
An investigation by the Seattle Times found that COVID-19 potentially spread throughout the facility for weeks before action was taken by officials in February.
As of Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 case load stood at 60,917 with the death toll at 1,653 according to data from the Washington Department of Health.
Inslee has put a halt on Washington counties progressing to further phases of reopening and strongly recommended this week that school districts resort to online learning only this fall.