(The Center Square) – A leaked draft of a draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn Roe V. Wade prompted Gov. Jay Inslee and other state officials to hold a rally in support of abortion-rights.
“Trudi and I have come here to say something very simple and that is this: Washington state was a pro-choice state, Washington state is a pro-choice state and we are going to fight like hell to keep Washington a pro-choice state,” Inslee said
Along with Inslee were Attorney General Bob Ferguson, House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Marilyn Strickland, Seattle Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell and Jennifer Allen, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. The rally was held at Kerry Park where the Seattle skyline could be seen behind the speakers.
Constantine said he was disgusted but not surprised by the Supreme Court’s draft decision and vowed to help individuals wanting an abortion not only in Washington, but across the U.S..
“We are going to commit in King County every resource that we can to helping those in need of reproductive care here in our community and we will welcome women traveling here from across the country who cannot get care in their own communities [and] we will help them,” Constantine said.
Attorney General Ferguson claims that the Supreme Court’s leaked draft is extreme, radical and widely out-of-step with the views of the American people. He assured the crowd at Kerry Park that a woman’s right to an abortion is not in jeopardy because of it.
“I know that many of you and many others across our state are scared about the implications of this opinion. That outrage is more than justified,” Ferguson said. “But I want to be very clear and reassure them [that] Washingtonians’ fundamental right to access safe and legal abortion is not in jeopardy from this opinion.”
House Speaker Jinkins wrote in a statement prior to the rally about Washington State’s long history of supporting abortion-rights, including the Washington Abortion Rights Initiative (Initiative 120) that was voted on and passed in 1991 giving women the right to choose physician-performed abortion prior to fetal viability.
At the rally, Jinkins thanked past voters for that law.
The crowd applauded when each speaker spoke about Washington state’s pro-abortion rights stance. signage indicated that many wished it went further.
A few of the signs that people carried read “If men could get pregnant, abortion clinics would outnumber Starbucks”; “Save Roe V. Wade”; and "Thank You, Jay!"