(The Center Square) — Gov. Jay Inslee is facing pressure from within his party over his new COVID-19 restrictions.
On Sunday, Inslee issued a month-long shutdown of gyms, zoos, and theaters in addition to tighter restrictions on indoor capacity for grocery stores and various social gatherings.
Bars and restaurants are limited to takeout service only during the shutdown as part of what the governor described as proactive steps to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington Department of Health data shows that restaurants account for 11% of reported COVID-19 outbreaks in the state or more than any other type of workplace.
For the past week, Washington has seen an average of 1,994 new cases per day bringing the state's total caseload to 137,411. The death toll stands at 2,519.
Inslee has promised to pay out $50 million of Washington's federal CARES Act money to help struggling businesses and placed an 18% cap on restaurant fees charged by third-party delivery platforms like Uber Eats and GrubHub.
Several of the governor's fellow Democrats say that is too little too late.
In a joint letter authored by state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, a host of Washington Democrats called on Inslee to reconsider his indoor dining ban and allow eateries to operate at 25% capacity with distanced seating.
Mullet owns a pizza restaurant and several ice cream franchises in his district and is fighting to hold onto his seat in one of the state's closest races.
“While we understand that the current trajectory of COVID cases is unsustainable and that a pullback is necessary and appropriate to save lives, the impacts of this specific measure will leave lasting holes in the economic and cultural fabric of every community across the state,” the lawmakers wrote.
Democratic state Senators Steve Hobbs of Lake Stevens, Christine Rolfes of Bainbridge Island, and Rebecca Saldana of Seattle all signed onto the letter.
According to a new report released on Wednesday by the Washington Economic and Revenue Forecast Council, tax revenue remains strong.
Retail cannabis taxes hit an all-time high of $50 million in April, the report found.
Assessed property values in the state are anticipated to grow by another 7.9% in November, analysts wrote, adding as much as $316 million more in state property tax revenue.
The report found that low mortgage rates shot Washington home sales up in September and October. Real estate excise tax collections are estimated at $138 million for the current biennium — up from $78 million over September's forecast.
Total state revenue is still expected to grow by 10.7% between the 2017-2019 and 2019-21 biennium. Between the 2019-21 and 2021-23 biennium, analysts expect growth of 7.2%.
That will leave Washington seeing general tax collections of $50.9 billion in the 2019-2021 biennium.
Washington's unemployment numbers going into 2021 paint a more bleak picture.
State analysts expect an unemployment rate of 10.8% by the end of the year due in part to Boeing's migration to South Carolina.
In October, the state's unemployment rate was 6%. In February, it was 3.8%.
The report further anticipated employment numbers to rise by an average of 2.1% per year between 2021 and 2025. Its forecast for nominal personal income growth in 2020 stands at 7.3% — down from 7.7% in the September forecast.
Personal income, analysts wrote, will likely decline by 1.1% next year in the absence of more federal aid.
Their forecast for nominal personal income growth from 2023 through 2025 averages about 4.4% per year so long as a COVID-19 vaccine arrives.
Analysts credited "extraordinary fiscal stimulus" from the federal government as a contributing factor in keeping the state economy from seeing worse numbers.
By the end of the 2019-2021 biennium, Washington's Enacted Budget Balance Sheet will still be looking at a negative total ending fund balance of $152 million.
Analysts added in the report that they did not incorporate the state's month-long shut down into its jobs outlook—only its revenue forecast—which is based on current tax codes.
Washington lawmakers will have to wait to reconvene on Monday, January 11 should Inslee not call a special session in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Inslee's statewide moratorium on residential and commercial evictions expires on New Year's Day.