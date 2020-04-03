(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state will remain under a stay-at-home order for an additional 30 days.
"Epidemiological modeling from the University of Washington predicts we will have at least 1,400 deaths this year," Inslee said in a statement on Thursday. "We are yet to see the full toll of this virus in our state and the modeling we’ve seen could be much worse if we don’t continue what we’re doing to slow the spread."
The amended stay-at-home order lasts until May 4, and non-essential businesses can reopen for business on May 5. Washington has over 6,500 coronavirus cases and 262 deaths as of Wednesday.
Inslee's administration this week created a web portal for residents and workers who are concerned about non-essential businesses violating the stay-at-home order to report complaints, The Center Square previously reported.
The Washington Department of Commerce has also provided guidance to several businesses who don't know if they are considered "essential" or "non-essential" under the gubernatorial emergency orders.
"We have taken dozens of steps under my emergency powers to help people in this time – including moratoriums on evictions, mortgage forbearance, utility ratepayer assistance, unemployment extensions, flexibility on tax payments and cash assistance to families," Inslee added in the statement.
Inslee also delayed the implementation of new state building codes to provide time for training and outreach which was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.