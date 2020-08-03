(The Center Square) — Washington residents will keep their lights on through the rest of the summer and into fall, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday.
Utility shut-offs are now barred until October 15 under Inslee's extended order. The news follows several extensions of the order since its inception on March 18.
The original order restricted utility companies from cutting off Washington customers for nonpayment or late fees. It also "strongly encourages" utility companies to develop "flexible credit and billing practices" for customers.
A clean energy bill passed by the Washington state legislature last year required electric utilities to connect "low-income bill assistance" by July 31 of 2021.
Washington state's moratorium on evictions was also extended through October 15 as renters and landlords face big challenges.
The federal moratorium on evictions included in the CARES Act for residents with mortgages guaranteed by the federal government expired in July.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program created for workers left jobless because for the COVID-19 pandemic also ended last month.
Housing relief continues to be a challenge for state governments across the country as Congress sees little progress passing another stimulus package.