(The Center Square) — None of Washington's 39 counties may progress to a further phase of reopening before July 28 under new orders from Gov. Jay Inslee.
The governor made the announcement Tuesday that plans to reopen would be put on hold.
"The situation we are in is unsustainable," Inslee said. "We will have to reduce the rise that is occurring now in case counts, in the positivity rate, in hospitalizations. We have to find a way to somehow break that chain of disaster."
Inslee suggested that if cases continue to rise in the state, new restrictions could be placed on counties and counties could be demoted to earlier phases of reopening.
On July 2, Inslee extended the state's face mask order to all businesses and halted any further reopenings.
"There is a significant chance that we would have to take some of these measures," Inslee said Tuesday.
The governor did not offer any further details on what such measures could look like.
There have been five days so far this month that the state exceeded 600 reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Washington Department of Health.
As of July 13, the state's total confirmed COVID-19 case count stands at 42,304 and the death toll at 1,404.