(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's administration has established a new web portal so people can report individuals or businesses that are violating state orders.
The governor announced the reporting tool along with other enforcement guidelines for the state's stay-at-home order on Monday.
"Governor Inslee has issued several orders including the Stay Home-Stay Healthy proclamation, 20-25, prohibiting people from leaving their home or place of residence except to conduct or participate in (1) essential activities, and/or (2) employment in providing essential business services," reads the official description of the website. It goes on to say that people should report violators to local law enforcement.
"Since I announced the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order for our state, we have seen social distancing and other compliance from businesses and residents across Washington for the good of the public health,” Inslee said in a statement. “But thousands of calls are also pouring in to state and local agencies from concerned residents, with reports that some individuals and businesses are not in compliance."
Under the order, people can still engage in approved outdoor activities and dining establishments can still serve takeout and delivery. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, medical facilities and other essential businesses can stay open.
The new guidance to the order, however, empowers law enforcement to make more involved decisions like educating businesses and people considered in violation of the order and informing them about how their actions further risk the public safety and health.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and several police chiefs joined Inslee as he announced the enforcement measures. Punishments like citations, suspended permits and revoked business licenses are measures officials may use to enforce the law.