(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee again shrugged off bipartisan calls for a special legislative session on Tuesday as doctors warned of a coming wave of COVID-19 cases over the holidays.
In the past eight days, the state has seen an eight-day average of 2,416 new reported cases, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) reported Tuesday.
Hospital bed capacity remained at 63% on Monday, according to the DOH, with four counties—Skagit, Whatcom, Thurston, and Snohomish—reporting more than 80% capacity.
In the past week, food service and restaurant establishments led the state's list of COVID-19 outbreaks with 12 new reported cases—second only to K-12 schools which saw 14 new reported cases, the DOH reported Friday.
State leaders and health officials have spent the past month warning the public to cancel any planned holiday get-togethers with people outside of their immediate household to avoid overwhelming the state's hospital system.
“We cannot have people dying in the parking lots of the hospital in the state of Washington,” Inslee said.
A survey requested by the New York Times and conducted by Dynata last week found that of the 150,000 Americans it surveyed, around 27% plan to dine with people outside their household.
Only 19% of Washingtonians said they planned on dining with people outside their own home—the lowest percentage in the country.
But Washington health officials are still preparing themselves for the worst.
“We can’t multiply and divide nurses,” said Dr. Nathan Schlicher, president of the Washington Medical Association. “If we can’t change the trajectory of this disease, we’re going to have to be making decisions that people don’t like."
Should Washington's hospitals reach their limits, Schlicher said the state is ready to enact the Crisis Standards of Care as issued by the National Academy of Medicine.
The guidelines lay out the ethical principles by which doctors must pick and choose which patients to treat in the event that medical resources are depleted.
Among those principles is subjecting ICU patients to 24-hour reviews and relinquishing medical beds to incoming patients based on preexisting medical conditions and need for care.
Despite mounting calls to hold a special session before the end of the state's eviction moratorium, Inslee insists that state aid is best provided via his orders.
When asked by reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, Inslee said he would call a special session under two conditions: if it became necessary and was likely to be productive.
“When those conditions exist, I’m happy to call a special session,” Inslee said.
On Tuesday, Inslee said that based on a prior conference call with fellow U.S. governors, he expected a vaccine could hit Washington as early as Christmas.
Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by both the federal government and the state, one Washington constitutional scholar says Inslee likely has the power to take public health orders a step further.
As University of Washington School of Law Professor Hugh Spitzer explained, state law empowers the governor to prohibit activities more often than requiring people to engage in them.
For example, Inslee can call in the National Guard to keep people out of the streets or issue travel advisories under the powers written in RCW 43.06.220.
The ultimate consequence of refusing to take a vaccine, Spitzer said, could be strict limitations for what people could be allowed to do.
"When we're talking about the governor's authority, he can do things like say that people who don't have a vaccine, at least without a religious waiver or something, they can't do certain things," Spitzer said. "They can't go into libraries or can't go into grocery stores unless they show a vaccine card."
Such a scenario would see the governor working in tandem with the Washington State Health Board which wields the rule-making authority under WAC 246-100 to enforce disease protocol like social distancing and quarantines via citations.
Spitzer says the state would probably encourage people to get a vaccine long before they made refusing one a matter of law.
"But they can do it and it's constitutional for them to do it," Spitzer said. "But it's pretty complicated."
As of November 10, Inslee has extended 27 executive orders related to the pandemic since he declared a statewide COVID emergency on February 29.
Inslee has been named as a defendant in 45 lawsuits in 2020 more than half of which have to do with executive orders issued in light of the pandemic.