(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee defended the absence of any tax relief for the middle class in his proposed 2023 – 2025 budget, saying that Washington has a different tax structure and spending needs than do other states.
Inslee’s proposed budget, released Dec. 14, will be submitted to the Legislature but is not binding on lawmakers. The Governor’s proposal calls for $70.4 billion in government spending.
Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, ranking member of the Washington Senate’s Ways and Means Committee, criticized the proposed budget as adding to the tax burden already faced by Washingtonians, which may include a capital-gains tax, pending a decision by the Washington Supreme Court expected in January.
“It seems irresponsible at best for the governor to ‘book’ 1.4 billion dollars of revenue from the income tax in his proposal, and pretend the state Supreme Court has already overturned the lower-court decision,” Wilson said in a statement Wednesday.
“The 6 billion dollars in reserve are more than enough to support meaningful tax relief for the average Washington family – even something temporary to offset the effects of record price inflation,” Wilson added. "Unfortunately, the governor is showing once again that in his world, government’s desires come ahead of families’ needs.”
The following day, Inslee appeared on “Inside Olympia” where he defended the lack of middle-class tax relief.
Asked why his budget did not include tax givebacks as has been proposed by other Democratic governors, Inslee said, “We’re a different state. We’re not Michigan. We’re not Minnesota,” Inslee responded, adding that Washington’s lack of an income tax and unique circumstances make the state unique.
“We don’t have an income tax,” the Governor continued. “It’s a very different scenario when that is part of your tax structure...I can’t lower our income tax any further. It’s already at zero,” he said, adding, “We have challenges in our state that they may not have,” mentioning the homelessness crisis. “We are not satisfied with having endemic squalor in our communities.”
The governor characterized his budget as prioritizing housing, homelessness and behavioral health in a statement accompanying its Wednesday release.
Democratic Governors Tim Walls of Minnesota, Janet Mills of Maine and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have proposed tax rebates, while Ned Lamont of Connecticut has proposed a tax cut for those making between $150,000 and $200,000 per year.