(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as the state endures another hot summer of wildfires.
The declaration makes the state's National Guard troops available to aid the Washington Department of Natural Resources upon request to protect homes, public facilities, businesses, agriculture, and natural resources.
The Washington Department of Resources reported Wednesday that the state is seeing are 29 active fires and six large fires mostly concentrated in Eastern and Central Washington.
Under state law, the office of the governor wields broad powers which include the authority to prohibit actions to preserve life and health or suspend laws hindering emergency response.
Gubernatorial prohibitions under the statute last as long as the state of emergency remains in effect and do not require approval from the legislature for extensions. Inslee issued the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order under this part of the law.
Gubernatorial suspensions of law issued under emergency authority are limited to a 30-day duration and extensions must be approved by the legislature. The order waiving penalties for late tax payments is an example of an order under this part of the law.
The Department of Natural Resource released a 20-year forest plan last year which proposes restoring about 1.5 million acres of state, federal, and private forest by 2033.
The plan calls for thinning some 70,000 acres of forests annually to mitigate future wildfires while also supplying timber mills with a steady stream of lumber.
Environmental activists believe the plan will trigger a dangerous surge in logging. Other conservancy groups like Seattle’s Forterra have expressed enthusiasm for it.