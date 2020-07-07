(The Center Square) — A Washington sheriff's deputy under investigation for posting offensive jokes to social media is now facing criticism from family member and Gov. Jay Inslee.
Twitter users began sharing screenshots of Facebook postings by King County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Brown on Sunday.
The postings included a picture of an "All Lives Splatter" decal illustrating cartoon characters being run over by a car, referencing hit-and-run killings of Black Lives Matter protesters.
Brown also made remarks regarding vehicular homicide, hours after a driver seriously injured a Black Lives Matter protester and killed a second in a hit-and-run on Saturday in Seattle.
One post concerned Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year-old rapper who was shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) autonomous zone.
Another post joked about protesters being violently attacked by police officers.
Mike Brown was described in past reports by the Everett Herald and the Seattle Times as the brother of deceased King County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Brown. Mike is described in the reports as Inslee's first cousin.
On Tuesday, Inslee issued a statement on Twitter regarding his "disappointment" in Brown's postings.
"I'm deeply disappointed and totally reject the language of my cousin Mike Brown who made inflammatory comments about recent protests," Inslee said in a tweet. "The language is unacceptable and just flat wrong, particularly from a law enforcement officer, as we try to heal the divisions of our community."
Brown is currently subject to internal review by the department.