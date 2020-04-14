(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that he appointed a new judge to the Washington Supreme Court as a replacement for a retiring justice.
Pierce County Judge G. Helen Whitener will fill the seat vacated by former Justice Charles Wiggins, who retired in March.
"She has distinguished herself in many ways during her career, but none more than as a fierce advocate for justice and equity in WA," Inslee said on Twitter. "Originally from Trinidad, Judge Whitener was the first immigrant-born judge on the Pierce Co. Superior Court and the first black openly LGBTQ judge in WA. She has, and will continue to serve the people of this state extremely well."
Washington voters elect all Supreme Court justices to six-year terms of service on the bench. Wiggins was elected to the court in 2016, but upon his retirement, had two years left in his term. Whitener will serve out the remainder of that term.
In 2015, Whitener was appointed to the local Pierce County Superior Court by the governor. She was then officially elected to the court that same year, and won reelection in 2016.