(The Center Square) — The recent Washington Supreme Court ruling that judges must presume that racial bias was a factor in a jury's decision in a civil suit when one litigant makes that claim is a blatant example of judicial activism and creates an impossible standard for defendants to overcome, according to Mafé Rajul a former King County Superior Court judge.
The ruling was handed down in October in a liability lawsuit brought by an African-American woman who claimed her injury from a car crash aggravated her symptoms from Tourette’s Syndrome. The plaintiff had sought $3.5 million in damages. The defendant had admitted fault in the crash.
When the jury found for the plaintiff but granted only $9,200 in damages, the plaintiff appealed the award arguing that the defendant’s attorney’s closing argument likely appealed to racial bias among the all-white jury.
The Washington Supreme Court ruled that when a litigant requests a new trial making the claim that the race prejudice affected the outcome of the case, “the court must presume that it did and the party seeking to uphold the verdict must prove how it did not. If they cannot prove that racial bias was not a factor, that verdict is fundamentally incompatible with substantial justice.”
That troubles Rajul, an Inslee appointee who served from May 2018 until her resignation several weeks ago, for two reasons.
“The Supreme Court is, from my perspective, becoming an activist court,” Rajul told The Center Square.
“I don’t believe the court should be activist. The court should not be creating laws,” she added, as she believes it did in this case.
Rajul cited the fact that the state Supreme Court took the rare action of accepting the case by direct appeal rather than waiting for the case to make its way through the court of appeals, which seems to indicate that the court had a particular interest in the case.
Rajul also noted that there was no basis for appeal in the record of the original trial.
“The record was not preserved as a basis for appeal,” Rajul noted. “When the defense attorney made the arguments [later seen as prejudicial], the plaintiff’s attorney never objected. If she believed she had a reason to object based on race, she would have objected.”
To Rajul, both facts seem to indicate that the Supreme Court exceeded its role as a neutral institution and engaged in judicial activism.
Rajul cited a lack of evidence of racism in the trial as a second problem with the Supreme Court’s decision. In its decision, the court cited three arguments made by the defendant’s attorney as appeals to racial stereotyping: describing the defendant as “confrontational” and “combative”; suggesting that the defendant was interested only in a financial windfall; and suggesting that the defendant’s witnesses, who were African-American family members and friends, were “inherently biased” and seemed to have been coached to give identical testimony.
Rajul pointed out that these are all common defense arguments.
“You will hear them 90% of the time in a civil trial where the witness’ credibility is key,” she said.
Rajul pointed out that the job of the defendant’s attorney is to show that the plaintiff’s case is not credible, and a primary way to do so is to attack the credibility of witnesses.
“Saying that someone is combative is not racist,” Rajul said, pointing out that good attorneys often try to get witnesses to lose their cool on cross examination so they can later remind the jury of that as evidence the witness is not believable.
“The arguments that were made were not racist,” Rajul said. “The fact that the court would say that, to me, shows that maybe in their mind they hold that stereotype.”
The assertion that the plaintiff was seeking a windfall is also a common tactic, Rajul said.
“It’s an argument you see in many cases,” she said, noting that plaintiffs usually ask for a large sum to see what the jury will award. “To tie that to race is, to me, a stretch.”
Questioning the credibility of the plaintiff’s witness is also standard practice in a civil trial, Rajul said, including questioning whether they may have been coached.
“If they used the same words, it may be reasonable to assume that they planned it," she explained. "I fail to see how that’s racial.”
More troubling than the decision itself is the precedent it sets for the future, according to Rajul. When a claim of racial bias is made after a jury verdict, the burden of proof is on the opposing party who must prove that racism was not a factor.
“Now a person of color will have a more favorable standard,” Rajul noted. “And I say this as a person of color. I am a Latina woman. And this offends me.”
This will likely lead to an increase in litigation, Rajul believes. All a litigant has to say is that it "could be" that the jury was racist. And that "could be" is enough. It’s an impossible standard to overcome.
“This is going to create more litigation. When the person doesn't want to settle, you will have to go to trial," she said. "And if they don’t get the verdict they want, they can always ask for a new trial.”
Rajul also fears that attorneys may feel that they cannot aggressively advocate for their clients for fear of being labeled racists.
Rajul, who was raised in Columbia and came to the United States at the age of 16, said “I wanted to be a judge because I was enamored with a system that had principles and values that I never had growing up. What I have seen in the last two to three years is the opposite of that. The court is becoming political and not willing to uphold people’s freedoms.”
Rajul resigned her position as a judge because she was disheartened and disappointed by the direction of the courts.
“And this case is Exhibit A,” she said