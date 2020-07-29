(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that no county in the state will be allowed to advance beyond their current phases of reopening until further notice.
Inslee previously announced a pause on reopening two weeks ago and has frequently warned that another stay-at-home order could be issued if COVID-19 cases spike.
A memo released by the governor Tuesday includes more guidelines which ban live entertainment save for outdoor performances. Only members of the same household may attend while wearing face masks and the entertainer must stay 10 feet away from audience members.
Card rooms remain banned in all phases and movie theaters are limited to Phase 3 in which they are capped at 25 percent capacity.
All indoor service at taverns, breweries, wineries, and distilleries is banned.
Bar-side seating is also banned in all phases and bar service must end by 10 p.m.
Indoor weddings and funerals are capped at 20 percent occupancy or 30 people, whichever is less. Outdoor ceremonies are limited to 30 people. Indoor ceremonies are barred in Phase 1.
Inslee was sued earlier in July by the free-market think tank Freedom Foundation over allegations that the face mask order included in his "Safe Start — Stay Healthy" proclamation in March was unconstitutional.