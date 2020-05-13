(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced this week that the state is due to enter the next phase in his administration's reopening plans for the state's economy.
Referred to as 'Phase Two' of Inslee's four-phase plan to reopen Washington, the move covers the policies in which restaurants are to follow when they’re able to begin reopening.
Restaurants, under phase two, will have to meet 13 criteria in order to reopen. The guidelines released by Inslee's office require dine-in services, once they resume, to be accounted for by the restaurant through a "daily log of customers and maintain that daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in.”
The customer lists are said to be used to help state health officials continue to track COVID-19 among the public. A memorandum attached to the proclamation outlines that buffet setups, salad or salsa bars, "and any other communal food source shared by people from different dining parties," are prohibited. Bar-style seating of any kind is also prohibited.
"No restaurant or tavern may operate indoor or sit-down services until they can meet and maintain all requirements, including providing materials, schedules and equipment required to comply," the guidance states. The guidance refers to other criteria that include half-total guest occupancy, dining parties less than five people, single use menus on disposable paper, and other measures to include social distancing efforts.
Owners and management are also required to monitor their employees for symptoms and to accommodate social distancing in work spaces, like host stands and prep areas. They are also expected to adhere to the applicable measures ordered in a May 4 proclamation that outlines general guidelines for all businesses preparing to reopen.