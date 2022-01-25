(The Center Square) – The Innovia Foundation is launching a fundraising drive in March to generate $150 million for “promise scholarships” that will help every high school graduate in Spokane County pay for college or vocational training, as well as offer additional support.
Innovia CEO Shelly O’Quinn briefed the Spokane County Commissioners on the project Tuesday morning. She said a collaboration of government leaders, teachers, parent groups, civic organizations and family service providers would be essential to achieve the mission of boosting postsecondary education rates in the area.
Although the school districts of Mead, Central Valley and Rogers had high graduation rates – topping 90% – only 40% of those students completed postsecondary education, said O’Quinn.
“We hope the county will be an incredible partner of this initiative to transform our community,” she told commissioners Josh Kerns, Mary Kuney and Al French.
O’Quinn said the educational initiative modeled after the “Say Yes to Education Buffalo” program in New York not only lifted families out of poverty but provided businesses with a skilled workforce, which spurred economic growth.
“Studies show that students who pursue a postsecondary education double their earning power over a lifetime,” she said.
She said promise scholarships were “last dollar” amounts needed for a student to cover gaps in funding from other financial sources.
Kerns said the Washington constitution required the state to fund education in public schools. He questioned if Innovia’s program allowed the legislature to evade that obligation.
“Are we essentially letting the state off the hook for something that is its responsibility?” he asked.
O’Quinn said what made the Community Engagement Initiative successful in the five counties where it had been deployed was the provision of support services, such as mental health care, tutoring, afterschool programs and mobile health clinics. Creating wholistic family support fell outside the state’s responsibility but was still essential to help many students succeed, she said.
“It’s not an educational initiative, it’s actually a community initiative,” she said. “Student success is really dependent upon the external realities they are living.”
Gene Chasin, a consultant for Community Catalyst Partners, which is working with Innovia, said education was key to developing and retaining vibrant economies.
“The real work is realigning assets and resources to achieve better outcomes,” he said.
Ariane Schmidt, principal owner of Integrate Technology, who is working with Quinn, said investing in youth would result in many graduates returning to their hometowns after a postsecondary education to work and raise their own families.
Quinn did not ask the county for a financial contribution at the online briefing, although one of three guest speakers said the city of Buffalo, New York, had chosen to contribute once officials saw how successful the effort was.
Ellen Grant, deputy mayor of Buffalo, said the scholarship program had been in place for a decade and had turned things around for many children, particularly minorities.
She said the adage, “Change moves at the speed of trust” had proven true in development of Buffalo’s program.
That same message was delivered by Sam Radford, a parent leader from Buffalo, who said an overall graduation rate of 45% had increased to 76% last year despite the learning challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was not a quick process where things changed overnight,” he said. “But when we all began to collaborate, we found that we had more in common than we had differences.”
O’Quinn said Innovia would begin active marketing for the scholarship program in March but about half of the needed capital had already been committed by community members.
She said that high level of support led to optimism that every child in Spokane County would soon have an array of support services to help him or her succeed in a career choice, and in life.