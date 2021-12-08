(The Center Square) – Voters in Seattle’s District 3 are currently approving the recall of socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, based on initial returns.
According to King County Elections, a little more than 32,000 ballots have been counted of the 77,579 registered voters, with 53% in favor of the recall and 47% against it.
It remains to be seen whether Mayor Jenny Durkan – who on June 30, 2020, sent a strongly-worded letter to city Council Council President Lorena González calling on the Seattle City Council to start an investigation into Sawant – can exact a measure of political revenge via a successful recall, or if Sawant will mount another come-from-behind electoral victory.
In the letter, Durkan said Sawant was “potentially” using her position “in violation of the law” in a way that “recklessly undermines the safety of others, all for political theater.”
Two days earlier Sawant took part in a protest at Durkan’s Windermere area home. Durkan’s address had been kept confidential because of threats she received while she was a federal prosecutor.
Despite the early returns going against her, Sawant remained cautiously optimistic about retaining her council seat in addressing a crowd of supporters Tuesday night.
“The initial election results have been reported,” Sawant said in a video by Socialist Alternative. “At present, as you all know, the vote against the right wing is 46.9%, and the vote for the recall is 53.1%. In every one of our elections, there has been a dramatic swing after election night in our direction.”
Sawant was re-elected in 2019 in a close contest against Egan Orion in which she recovered from an election night deficit of more than 8% to claim victory by a margin of 52% to 48%.
The recall levies three specific charges against Sawant, including violating COVID-19 protocols by admitting protesters into city hall during a June 2020 demonstration, misusing council resources to promote her “Tax Amazon” initiative, and using her position on the city council to lead protesters to Durkan’s home.
“I think it’s still too early to call it,” said John Wilkerson, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Washington, in an email to The Center Square. “We have mail in balloting and late returns tend to favor progressive candidates. Sawant came from behind in a previous race. But the recall side does have a pretty substantial advantage at this point.”
Should Sawant be recalled, Seattle’s charter mandates the remaining council members appoint an interim District 3 representative within 20 days.
The interim councilmember replacing Sawant would serve in her seat until the next regularly scheduled general election in November 2022. The winner of that election would serve out the remainder of Sawant’s term, which expires in 2023.
Nothing in the law bars Sawant from running again in the event that she is recalled.