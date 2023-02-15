(The Center Square) – The initial results for a social housing authority measure in Seattle show 53% in favor of passing with 47% opposed so far.
Approximately 102,000 out of 480,571 (21%) registered Seattle voters have been counted following the initial election results.
City of Seattle Initiative Measure 135 would create a public development authority to develop and maintain mixed-income social housing developments. The authority would finance the housing developments through municipal bonding and “wouldn’t take resources away from existing affordable housing,” according to a submission in favor of the measure by Rep. Frank Chopp (D-Seattle).
Seattle would be required to provide 18 months of support to establish the authority, including at minimum office space, staffing, supplies, insurance and bonding.
If any funding from subsequent city support became available to the authority, it would be at the Seattle City Council’s discretion.
The housing developer would build permanently affordable housing in which no one spends more than 30% of their income on rent, according to the measure.
Seattle Resident Jessie Meyer said that he cast his vote for the special election, although he did not know about the measure until he received it in the mail.
“I definitely had to do a little research but I feel good that I know what I voted for,” Meyer said to The Center Square in a phone call.
From what Meyer gathered in his research, it seemed to him “like there were some mixed opinions [on the measure] even from within liberal groups.”
Initiative Measure 135 was the only proposition on the ballot. Seamus Kearney, who also lives in Seattle, chose not to cast his vote for the measure. He said that since it was not a “normal” election, it was not a priority for him.
“I didn't even know what the ballot was for,” Kearney said to The Center Square. “I figure if it was significant to my life going forward then I probably would have known what it was about.”
Meyer and Kearney both said that they believe the city needs more affordable housing, regardless of the measure.