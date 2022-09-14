(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area in Washington state is feeling the impact of stubbornly high inflation.
Tuesday’s report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index rose month over month in August, even as gas prices continued to drop.
The index gained 0.1% for the month and was up 8.3% year over year.
That reality was reflected in a new study by WalletHub that assigned a middling ranking to the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area in terms of cities where inflation is rising the most. The Seattle metro area came in at No. 11 out of 23 metro areas across the nation.
“In 2022, Americans are dealing with sky-high inflation, which hit a 40-year high earlier this year,” the WalletHub report stated. “Inflation is rising more quickly in some places than others, though.
Prices that consumers pay for a variety of goods and services rose 9.1% in June from a year ago.
To determine its rankings, WalletHub looked at changes in the CPI over the past two months, as well as changes over the past year.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez explained the Seattle metro area’s middle-of-the-pack finish.
“This is mostly because its consumer price index was 9% higher in August 2022 compared to June 2021, which is among the top 10 increases out of all the metros analyzed,” she said.
The Seattle metro area ranked No. 9 in the year-over-year CPI comparison.
There was some good news on the more recent CPI front.
“However, the Consumer Price Index has stayed the same since June 2022, which means that even though inflation is a significant problem, it has been stabilizing in Seattle over the past few months,” Gonzalez noted.
The Seattle metro area came in at No. 16 in terms of month-to-month CPI changes.
Metro areas where inflation is rising the most:
1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia
3. Tampa-Saint Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
Metro areas where inflation is rising the least:
23. Anchorage, Alaska
22. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania
20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
19. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii