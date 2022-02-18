(The Center Square) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has called out Washington for proposing a tax on diesel and gasoline fuel that is shipped across state lines.
In a Twitter post, Little stated, “The State of Washington is at it again – trying to tax Idahoans unfairly. AG Wasden and I called on WA Governor Jay Inslee to step in and stop the state’s attempts to increase the cost of fuel for Idahoans and citizens of other Western states.”
Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent a letter this week to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee asking for a meeting to discuss the “dangerous legislation” that will increase the cost of fuel for the people of Idaho and throughout the West by 6 cents per gallon.
“The Washington Legislature is venturing into new, uncertain territory that would trigger price increases that disproportionately hurt the citizens of Idaho, your neighbors,” the letter states.
“During a time when inflation is soaring at historic levels, we ask you to step in and do what you can to stop these harmful proposals. If these proposals reach your desk, we ask you to veto them. Now is not the time for our states to turn on each other with excise tax proposals that dampen our economy and increase costs for everyone.”
Politicians in Oregon and Alaska have also spoken out against the proposed tax. Little's fellow Pacific Northwest governor from Oregon, Kate Brown, called it "unacceptable."
Idaho and Oregon do not have any oil refineries and Alaska has only one. Washington has five refineries in the Puget Sound region. Fuel products refined in Washington are shipped to nearby states.
Also weighing in against the tax this week was Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the Washington Policy Center.
"One of the reasons the Articles of Confederation was replaced with the Constitution was to stop states from imposing taxes and tariffs on other states to help facilitate interstate commerce," he told The Center Square. "Washington tax policy continues to test the limits of interstate respect."