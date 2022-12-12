(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee may have ended his COVID-19 state of emergency earlier this year after 975 days of it being in effect, but the issue of the governor’s emergency powers hasn't going away.
Initiative 1480 is a citizen initiative to the state Legislature that would require lawmakers review the governor’s powers in a public emergency after 30 days.
Oct. 31 was the last day of Inslee’s emergency declaration from Feb. 29, 2020, in response to the novel coronavirus that was spreading across the globe at the time. Under the state of emergency, the governor issued scores of additional proclamations ranging from shelter-in-place orders to school closures to a moratorium on evictions to vaccine and mask mandates.
Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, put out a policy note on I-1480 limiting the governor’s emergency powers.
“An emergency order should never last more than 975 straight days unless it has received affirmative authorization for continuation by the legislative branch of government,” the policy note concludes.
In the policy note, Mercier went on to say, “At some point the executive branch should receive permission from the legislative branch to continue making far-reaching policies under an emergency order. This process would allow a governor to respond quickly to a public emergency then, after more information is available, the legislature could decide whether one-man rule should continue, or whether the state should return to normal democratic governance.”
Proposals to reform the governor’s emergency powers failed to clear the Legislature this year.
A proposal from Senate Democrats, Senate Bill 5909, allowing legislative leaders to end an emergency after 90 days, and end the governor’s prohibitive orders when the Legislature is not in session, made it to the House, where it ultimately died after a short debate in the wee hours of March 7, three days before the end of session.
Republican lawmakers characterized the bill as emergency powers reform in name only and attempted to add multiple amendments to the bill.
Republican-sponsored House Bill 1772, considered a much stronger in terms of checking the governor’s power, failed to move out of committee.
The Governor’s Office has maintained Inslee exercised his emergency powers prudently in order to save lives.
The Center Square reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment on I-1480.
“We haven’t reviewed the initiative,” Jaime Smith, Inslee’s director of communications, said in an email. “I understand this project is filing about a dozen initiatives on various topics.”
A group of concerned citizens called Let’s Go Washington is responsible for I-1480 and other proposed initiatives.
I-1480 sponsors need to collect 324,516 valid signatures to submit to the Secretary of State’s Office by the end of this month in order for the initiative to be considered during next year’s legislative session, which runs from Jan. 9 through April 24.
If the measure gains enough signatures, lawmakers can adopt it next session, propose an alternative, or take no action.
If legislators do not pass I-1480, it will be placed on the November 2023 ballot, possibly with an alternative.