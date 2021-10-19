(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Washington state employees were fired Monday for refusing to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate, although the full impact on state services was not immediately known.
Inslee in August set a deadline of Oct. 18 for all state employees, including K-12 schools and public universities, to be fully vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.
As of Friday, the state had said that some 90% of all employees were in compliance with the executive order.
Among those who were let go, 127 were from the Washington State Patrol (WSP). That included 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers — 67 troopers, six sergeants and one captain. A handful of officers had already resigned ahead of the Monday deadline.
“We will miss every one of them,” WSP Chief John R. Batiste said in a statement. “I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
WSP said 93% of its 2,200 employees had submitted paperwork showing they were vaccinated, while 152 had not.
Inslee’s decree gave employees the ability to apply for religious or medical exemptions, but receiving one did not guarantee an unvaccinated employee would keep their job. That person also had to seek an accommodation allowing them to transition to a different role that would not involve contact with the public or co-workers. Such an option was not possible for troopers.
Batiste said WSP leaders will assess the full impact of the losses in the coming days to determine how best to shift resources as needed and will vigorously recruit to fill three new academy classes in the coming months.
Some 200 employees were also let go from Washington State Ferries (WSF), which provides passenger and vehicle transport among several Puget Sound locations. WSF said ridership has returned to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels, but has cancelled several routes in recent weeks due to a series of sickouts by employees in protest of Inslee’s mandate.
Final tallies for other departments were not immediately available Tuesday morning.
And at a Monday evening news conference, Washington State University announced it had fired head football coach Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches for refusing to get vaccinated.
Rolovich, the state’s highest paid employee at $3 million annually, had previously sought a religious exemption. The team is currently 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12.