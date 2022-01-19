(The Center Square) – Officials in Washington state have identified 561 school buildings that could be at risk from a seismic event such as an earthquake or tsunami.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources last year released its school safety report after a four-year investigation.
“We’re going after the highest risk buildings in the districts with the least ability to deal with them,” Tyler Muench from the Office of the Superintendent of State Instruction told the House Capital Budget Committee recently.
The committee is trying to determine how much money to allocate for 71 school buildings up and down the coast that are considered high priority.
Structural engineers and seismic experts looked at both the physical condition of the buildings and the quality of soil beneath them.
Investigators found that many schools in the state were built with unreinforced masonry before the 1940s and concrete buildings without seismic upgrades before the mid-1970s.
In total, 67 buildings serving 10,000 students were deemed to be located in tsunami inundation zones. Some 93% of the 561 at-risk schools were given one star – out of five – for structural integrity. Another 4% were given two stars and 3% were given three stars.
Engineers determined that the cost of upgrading a building would cost less than it would to replace an irreparably damaged one.
In schools selected to represent a variety of construction types and ages in several areas, retrofitting costs would range from $63,000 to $5 million. Costs for buildings in the highest risk areas would range from $1 million to $15 million.
In the North Beach School District, for example, located east of Tacoma on the Pacific Ocean, school officials are asking voters to approve a bond aimed at increasing safety measures for three school buildings.
The measure would bring in $110 million over 25 years. A bulk of the money would be used to replace Pacific Beach Elementary School with a new building at a higher location.
The Washington Geological Survey estimates the current 66-year-old structure would be under 30 feet of water in a tsunami generated by a magnitude 9 earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction fault that runs off Washington’s coast. Researchers estimate such a tsunami would cause damage similar to the one that hit Japan in 2011.
Money would also be used at two other schools to build classrooms and multi-purpose areas to provide tsunami evacuation space at least 50 feet high.
Washington and the rest of the West Coast, along with Hawaii, was under a tsunami warning last week after an underwater volcano erupted near the nation of Tonga. The warning was lifted Sunday.