(The Center Square) – Collective bargaining rights for legislative staff in Washington state moved forward on the last day of the legislative session despite the previous failure of two similar bills to survive key cutoff deadlines earlier in the session.
House Bill 2124 – which would create a labor relations office, a timeline for bargaining, and require interim work on legislation next year to grant legislative staff bargaining rights – was introduced on Feb. 23 by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane.
HB 2124 was able to be introduced after cutoff – Feb. 15 – due to a loophole allowing bills to be brought up as such if they contain a budget component. Because the bill creates a new office, it meets that requirement.
On March 1, HB 2124 passed the House on a 56-41 vote. It passed the Senate 28-20 on Thursday, the last day of session. Later that same day, the House concurred with Senate amendments and sent the bill to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.
The introduction and passage of HB 2124 followed the introduction earlier in session of House Bill 1806, which would have allowed legislative aids, security, nonpartisan staff, and caucus staffers the option of forming a union and collective bargaining power. The bill, also sponsored by Riccelli, failed to get a House vote before the cutoff deadline. (In the other chamber, Senate Bill 5773 met a similar fate.)
After the original legislation failed to get a House vote before the cutoff deadline, more than 100 legislative branch employees held a sickout.
Nevertheless, Riccelli was determined to plow ahead.
“I am committed to still bringing forward meaningful steps to address staff needs and concerns this session, and also set legislation up for success next year,” he said in a press release after HB 1806 failed to advance.
Elizabeth Hovde, director of the Center for Worker Rights at the Washington Policy Center, pointed to the sickout as evidence of things to come courtesy of HB 2124.
“The organized work stoppage in the middle of a busy 60-day, election-year session was handwriting on the wall,” she wrote in a Friday blog. “Legislative staffers have no doubt seen teachers pave the way for completely ignoring strike prohibitions, lying to the public that they have a right to bring public services to a screeching halt. The teachers’ union in Washington state is often willing to take families hostage to its demands. Legislative staffers have a roadmap for how this job-negotiating goes.”
Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Woolley, proposed an amendment to HB 2124 to make it, under penalty of a $10,000 maximum fine, “unlawful for any legislative employee, or any employee organization, directly or indirectly, to induce, instigate, encourage, authorize, ratify, or participate in a strike or work stoppage during legislative session or committee assembly days.”
The amendment was rejected.
Maxford Nelson, labor policy analyst for the Freedom Foundation, was more equivocal in his analysis of the legislation.
“On one hand, collective bargaining in government – at least the way it’s structured under Washington law – is often adverse to the interests of taxpayers, those who rely on government services, and even employees,” he told The Center Square via email. “It’s also true that most public-sector unionization in Washington was provided for by Democrat officials wishing to reward a powerful special interest.
"On the other hand, it’s hard to argue that the Legislature shouldn’t have to play by the same rules that it writes for everyone else. For better or worse, Washington lawmakers are going to get a firsthand education in the implications of collective bargaining and a unionized workforce.”
Nelson even had something positive to say about the bill.
“There was one silver lining in the passage of HB 2124, however,” he said. “Thankfully, the Legislature heeded the Freedom Foundation’s admonition that legislative employees be guaranteed a right to vote on unionization in a secret-ballot election. While all employees deserve the same protections, union-backed legislation passed in 2019 allows unions to pressure public employees one-on-one to sign unionization petition cards. According to the Public Employment Relations Commission, nearly all unions to be certified since the legislation passed have used this inherently coercive ‘card-check’ method and denied employees the right to vote.”