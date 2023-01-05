(The Center Square) – The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has been ranked the eighth-best performing global airport in a new report from the aviation analytics company Cirium.
The company pegged the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as having the eighth-highest percentage of on-time flights worldwide last year, with an on-time departure percentage of 81%.
Tax levies imposed on King County residents may have played a hand in improvements made at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
While the levy has not traditionally been used for airport-centered projects, the Port Commission has approved the use of the levy for specific community benefit programs not otherwise eligible for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
For instance, the Port of Seattle Commission approved an additional $15 million in funding for two key airport-related programs in 2019. The two programs were not eligible for airport funding and are instead funded from a tax levy.
One program was for the development of sustainable airport fuels and reduction of air emissions at the airport, with a cost of $5 million. The other cost $10 million for the support of communities near the airport.
The tax levy is $82.7 million in 2023. That is a 2% increase over the 2022 levy of $81 million. The Seattle Port targets to use no more than 75% of the annual levy collection for debt service and to retain at least 25% for general purposes, according to its 2023 budget documents. In 2023, an estimated 42% of the tax levy will be used to pay existing general obligation debt service.
Last year, the port accounted for 1.2% of the total property taxes collected by King County.
The Seattle Port is also using $4.6 billion in capital spending for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The spending is being used to make the airport less congested and more efficient. Featured projects in 2023 include the expansion of its C Concourse, ticketing area improvements and increasing ground transportation access.
Officials at the airport were pleased to be recognized for its consistency. SEA Director of Operations Laurel Dunphy credited staff throughout the airport for providing quality service to flyers.
“We salute the extraordinary efforts of our team here at SEA and the partners, from airlines to the [Federal Aviation Administration,] who work to provide excellent service every day,” Dunphy said in an email to The Center Square.
Cirium’s top ten best performing airports are as follows:
- Haneda Airport
- Kempegowda International Airport
- Salt Lake City International Airport
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
- Philadelphia International Airport
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
- Indira Gandhi International Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- El Dorado International Airport
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport