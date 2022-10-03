(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021.
The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost their base pay. Teachers' contracts allow for teachers to take on extra responsibilities and make extra money within the school district.
The educator's base salary was $107,304 in 2021. However, due in part to taking on extra classes and coaching three sports at Kent City Schools, the teacher’s pay boosted up to $179,601.
By teaching six extra classes in social studies and professional learning, the teacher made an extra $44,222. Taking up one extra social studies class gave the teacher nearly $22,000 alone.
Through coaching three sports throughout the school year, the teacher made $19,885.
Last school year’s average annual teacher salary ranged from $77,424 to $84,791.
The Kent School District teachers' contract states that the top of scale base salary for a teacher is $109,904. That would be for a teacher with 25 years of experience and a Masters degree.
The Kent Education Association approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Kent School District on Sept. 7, which ended a strike that began Aug. 25.
The agreed upon contract will provide a 7% increase in the 2022-23 school year and 1% inflationary increase funded by the state, according to the Kent School District.
The Center Square received a breakdown of the teacher's gross pay via an open records request.
The teacher, whose name The Center Square has decided not to disclose, did not respond to a request for comment.