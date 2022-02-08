(The Center Square) – State House Democrats on Tuesday afternoon unveiled their ambitious “Move Ahead Washington” package, detailing a 16-year transportation funding proposal and with a $16 billion price tag.
“‘Move Ahead Washington’ creates a sustainable, accessible future in transportation,” proclaimed Rep. Jake Fey, chair of the House Transportation Committee, at a virtual press conference.
The package – made up of Senate Bills 5974 and 5975 and House Bills 2118 and 2119 – is meant to address a maintenance backlog on highways and bridges, complete projects already underway, and spend more money on ferries.
“This proposal makes unprecedented investments in preservation and maintenance of our roadways to the tune of $3 billion, which will create – along with the other elements of this package – a lot of family wage jobs,” Fey said. “We are also investing in electrification and expanding multi-modal options for everyone to protect our quality of life and our future.”
By “electrification,” Fey was referring to funding four new hybrid electric ferries and electrifying two existing boats as part of the more than $1 billion planned for the state’s ferry system.
The transportation package fills in gaps in existing mega-projects, like the Gateway Project and its new segments of Route 167 in Pierce County and state Route 509 in King County, which was funded at $1.88 billion in the state’s 2015 transportation package.
Money from this new package would go to finish the widening of Interstate 405 and state Route 16, as well as the State Route 520 bridge replacement project.
It would also fund Washington’s part in a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River in Vancouver and a new Highway 2 trestle to expand capacity between Snohomish and Everett.
Transit would get $3 billion, with $150 million set aside for high speed rail.
Bicyclists and those who prefer walking wouldn’t be left out either, with more than a billion dollars put toward active transportation projects for bikes and pedestrians, including the Safe Routes to School program.
The transportation wish list is one thing, but paying for it is another.
Some $5.4 billion would come from new taxes and fees on large polluters in Washington as approved by the legislature last year under the Climate Commitment Act.
Other proposed funding for the transportation package includes $2 billion from a one-time transfer from the operating budget; $3.4 billion from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; $2 billion from a new tax – 6 cents per gallon – on gas exported out of Washington to Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska; an estimated $956 million from existing bonding authority; and a hike in enhanced driver’s license fees.
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, was confident the new taxes and fees would not bleed down to the middle and lower classes in the form of higher gas prices, and even took the time to tout what was not in the expansive transportation package.
“The investments in this package will help everyone but particularly they don’t pass on the costs to working families,” he said. “We heard loud and clear that working families are still facing the brunt of an economic burden caused by the pandemic. That’s why there is no gas tax in this package. We are ensuring that we take sources we already have available, as well as some modest fees and other resources that don’t impact our struggling working families and invest it to make life better for all of us.”
Liias summed up his take on the proposed transportation package: “Washington is a nationwide leader on so many issues, and we can continue to show our progressive values in the transportation sector. From letting kids ride free on transit and ferries, to increasing public transit options, and investing in pedestrian and road safety projects, this is a win for our entire state.”
Democratic transportation leaders pointed to the issue of climate change as the reason for a lack of Republican involvement in the proposal.
“I think this package is unique because the cornerstone of it is the Climate Commitment Act, a bill that does not have bipartisan support,” Liias said. “Unfortunately, our Republican colleagues have a different vision for how to address climate action in this state, and you can watch the floor debate from last session to see that we are deeply in disagreement on this point. So, when it came to allocating those resources, we weren’t starting from the same place. With the challenges of a 60-day session we had to get to agreement with our colleagues in the House to move something forward.”
Still, he remained hopeful for future Republican participation in the process.
“The door is never closed to bipartisan partnership on this,” Liias said. “We’ll keep working together to get it to the finish line.”
The first set of public hearings on the transportation package is set for Feb. 10 before the Senate Transportation Committee.