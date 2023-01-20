(The Center Square) – The House Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee on Friday morning ended up taking no action on legislation establishing the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program that would provide 24 monthly payments of up to $7,500 to qualifying participants.
The amount paid would be equal to 100% of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom dwelling in the county in which the participant resides.
Guaranteed basic income is a cash payment distributed to a targeted group of individuals or households that is recurring, unconditional, and unrestricted. It is meant to fill in cracks in existing public assistance programs.
Committee Chair Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, indicated time ran out on the executive session considering House Bill 1045.
“So, we will go ahead and continue our work in consideration of this bill at a future meeting,” she said. “And will thank everybody for this committee for your work today and apologize that we are at time in our committee, and so we will go ahead and adjourn and take this back up at…a future meeting.”
Vice Chair Julio Cortes, D-Everett, moved a proposed substitute bill be reported out of committee with a do-pass recommendation.
The biggest change made by the substitute bill is delaying the initial disbursement date for program funds by six months to Jan. 1, 2025.
Thought the committee didn’t get the chance to vote on the substitute bill, it did consider nine of 11 proposed amendments to the substitute bill.
All nine amendments failed to pass the committee.
Some of the amendments voted down required program participants to have a rent or mortgage obligation, be employed full-or part time, have proof of a recent negative drug test, and complete a free financial education course offered by the state.
Other amendments that didn’t pass made certain people ineligible for the program, including those subject to a court order, registered sex offenders, those out of compliance with a child support order, and anyone with a prior domestic violence conviction.
Another failed amendment reduced the maximum number of participants from 7,500 to 1,000.
The committee didn’t consider two other amendments: one that removes provisions for compensation of the program’s control group participants and another that requires the Department of Social and Health Services to collect data directly from program participants, rather than doing so on a voluntary basis.