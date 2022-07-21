(The Center Square) – As part of a package of six fiscal year 2023 federal funding bills passed by the U.S. House of Representatives this week, the City of Tacoma would receive $3 million to expand services for the homeless in the area if signed into law.
U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer, D-Port Angeles, who represents Washington’s 6th congressional district, pushed for the City of Tacoma to begin the necessary work to expand the Tacoma Rescue Mission Shelter.
With $3 million in federal funds, the expansion would help the shelter increase both normal shelter capacity and inclement weather shelter capacity. It would also increase addiction recovery services and create more day-use space for critical wellness services that include mental health services, workforce development, and counseling for substance abuse.
“If we want to get folks back on their feet, help them make ends meet and limit the number of people experiencing homelessness, we’ve got to ensure that the shelter and services they need are readily available,” Kilmer said in a statement. “I’ll keep pushing to get this funding signed into law.”
According to the 2021 Pierce County Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness, an estimated 2,287 number of homeless persons are in the county. In Tacoma alone, the number of homeless is 1,432.
Tacoma currently has the funds to support only 1,005 beds for permanent, temporary and emergency shelter, according to the comprehensive plan report.
The same day the package was passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives, the City of Tacoma cleared a homeless encampment near the Pierce County Courthouse. The cited reason being health and safety concerns.
Kilmer's goal for expanding the Tacoma Rescue Mission Shelter is to create more capacity to fit 100 more people into permanent housing in the shelter. The expansion would also increase capacity for bathrooms, showers and dining rooms.
“The Shelter Expansion project is critical to more than double our shelter capacity, as well as significantly expand services and increase the dignified way we accommodate people experiencing homelessness in our community,” Tacoma Rescue Mission Executive Director Duke Paulson said.
Kilmer mentioned that the expansion would also create more Tacoma job opportunities as construction workers would be needed. Once the expansion is finished and the upgraded shelter is operable, more staff would be required to maintain the building and care for the tenants.
The package of federal funding bills must receive U.S. Senate approval before President Biden can sign the legislation.