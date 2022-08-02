(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state.
Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Exactly how many voters, when all is said and done, will turn out to cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election remains to be seen.
The Center Square reached out to the Washington Secretary of State about expectations for voter turnout.
"The Office of the Secretary does not conduct return forecasting as each election is different, and any projections would be pure speculation," said Charlie Boisner, director of external affairs, in an email to The Center Square.
He did point out patterns from past election results.
"The best way to assess current voter turnout is to reference our Ballot Return Statistics webpage," Boisner advised. "There you will be able to find current return stats, as well as an option to view a comparison between the 2018 mid-term Primary, which showed approximately 41 percent participation."
The Ballot Return Statistics page shows that out of 4,802,957 registered voters, 1,086,539 ballots, or 22.62%, had been returned as of Monday.
Washington is a vote-by-mail state.
A look at the Secretary of State's Voter Turnout by Election page offers up information on state elections going back decades. Some recent patterns jump out.
Like many other states, the data shows lower turnout in odd-numbered years.
Odd-year voter turnout in primary elections hasn't cracked 30% participation since 2009, while even-year primaries routinely break 30%. One has to look back to 1978 to find an even-year primary that dips below 30%.
Washington began holding statewide elections in odd-numbered years in 1973, ostensibly to limit the length of ballots. There were 24 ballot measures on the 1972 general election ballot.
During this year's legislative session, House Bill 1727 to move all elections to dates with even years to potentially increase voter turnout failed to get a floor vote.
Lower voter turnout rates for primary elections contrast with presidential election years in which voter turnout rates increase.
The Secretary of State recorded a voter turnout rate of 84.14% for the 2020 general election in which then-President Donald Trump lost to challenger and now-President Joe Biden.
Election analysts attribute Trump's populist, albeit polarizing, message and the heightened stakes of the COVID-19 pandemic to boosting turnout.
That impressive level of voter turnout in recent years was only eclipsed – barely – by the 2008 general election, which saw a turnout of 84.61% in the contest that swept Barack Obama into the White House as America's first black president.
County canvassing boards will certify Washington's primary election results on Aug. 16. The last day for the Secretary of State to certify primary election results is Aug. 19.