(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, is sponsoring legislation to give Washington state voters more of a say on tax increases implemented by the Legislature
"It's one of the things I hear about the most when I'm out in my community," said the 6th District lawmaker in a written statement. “Constituents frequently ask me, 'How many times do we have to say 'no' before the Legislature will understand that we don't want taxes increased?'”
Volz said that he is listening to the people – and he challenges state his colleagues in the Democratically-controlled House and Senate to do the same.
"The people I represent are tired of not being listened to," he said.
Toward that end, Volz is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 4202, a constitutional amendment that requires any tax increases enacted by legislators to be referred to people at the next general election.
Volz said his proposal provides the Legislature with some flexibility in setting taxes while still giving the people a “huge voice in the matter.”
"There is a measure of accountability that is lacking when it comes to tax increases," he said. "I think my constitutional amendment brings a level of public scrutiny, involvement, and accountability that will make Democrats think twice before voting to take more money from hardworking taxpayers."
With runaway inflation, ever-increasing state budgets, and the costs for fuel and energy going up, Volz said the state government “hand in the wallet” is getting to “be a bit much.”
“Frankly, they're [state residents] not seeing the bang for their buck,” he said. “They're sending all this money to the state and yet they see housing and homelessness getting worse, crime getting worse, access to affordable health care getting worse, their students falling behind the rest of the nation, and the costs of higher education continuing to go up.”
Volz said HJR 4202 has also been proposed to get rid of the tax advisory votes frequently used by the legislature.
He explained that the advisory votes established by an initiative over 15 years ago were presented as a way for the public to voice their opinion on taxes. However, the votes required on any new tax increase are not legally binding, so the results of the advisory ballot are frequently ignored.
"The majority party has proposed legislation to do away with tax advisory votes," explained Volz. "And why wouldn't they? How many tax increases have they passed in the last few years only to have the public vote against them with the advisory votes? I'd want to get rid of them too if I was consistently going against the will of the people. Nobody likes to look in the mirror when they have egg on their face."
Volz said the rationale that tax advisory votes are confusing to the public is “just a way of justifying the unjustifiable.”
"They're not confusing to the voter," he said. “The only confusing part is why the majority party keeps raising taxes on a public that continually says 'Stop it!' At some point, you have to either listen to what the public wants or ignore them completely. Unfortunately, it appears the majority party is choosing the latter."
Under his proposal, any tax increase approved by the Legislature is automatically referred to voters, either by an initiative petition from the people or a referendum brought forward by elected leaders.
If the Legislature does not like the language of a citizen initiative, it may propose a different measure dealing with the same subject. In that event, both measures are to be put before the people for approval or rejection.
Under HJR 4204, a new tax rejected by voters sends the matter back to the chamber of the Legislature from which it originated. The proposal shall be reintroduced to the Rules Committee or its successor committee, bypassing any policy or fiscal committees to streamline the decision-making process.
The Legislature many then vote on passage of the tax measure, with no amendments allowed. If the bill passes the first chamber, it is to be referred to the Rules Committee, or successor committee, of the other chamber. Once again, state officials can consider the matter for a vote without floor amendments.
If approved by both the House and Senate, the bill shall become law without being subjected to another referendum.
"Do you really want to be the one advocating for and voting again for a tax increase that the voters just rejected?” he asked. “You can, but you'd better have a darn good reason and be able to stick your neck out for it.”
In Washington state, a constitutional amendment like HJR 4202 must have the support of two-thirds of the legislators in both chambers to pass. If that happens, the proposal would then go to a vote of the people, where a simple majority vote would usher it into law.
The 105-day 2023 legislative session began Jan. 9.