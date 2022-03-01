(The Center Square) – The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) is providing area residents with an opportunity to learn more about a major project to improve mobility on the busiest traffic corridor in the region.
A virtual open house about the Interstate 90/Valley Corridor High Performance Transit project is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom on the agency’s Facebook page or via spokanetransit.com/i90.
STA staff will introduce the planning effort and review major elements that will be incorporated into redevelopment of the corridor. The meeting includes an opportunity for public input and a question-and-answer session with project planners and engineers.
An online survey will be available at the link above from March 3-17.
Once information has been gathered, STA will finalize plans for approval by its governing board. Following that approval, the project will be designed and engineered with the goal of being fully implemented by 2025.
The project was made possible by voter approval in 2016 of an increase up to 0.2% in local sales and use taxes for a 10-year period. Revenue from the added tax is being used in the Moving Forward Plan to implement more than 25 projects to support public transit across the region.
“These benefit employees throughout the region, not just people who live in the valley, but also employees sited in the valley that are connected with other parts of Spokane County,” said Karl Otterstrom, director of planning and development for STA, in a Monday briefing to county commissioners.
The total cost to implement Moving Forward is $14.45 million. The local contribution is $5.11 million, with the state chipping in $7.5 million and a federal contribution of $1.84 million, according to data provided by the STA.
Otterstrom told Commissioners Josh Kerns and Al French this week that the I-90/Valley corridor had grown increasingly busier. He said redevelopment of the route was necessary to maintain efficient traffic flows.
From 2009 to 2018, statistics gathered by STA show a 50% increase in commuters (more than 4,000) from Kootenai County, Idaho, crossing the border to work in Spokane County. The increase of more than 2,000 commuters from Spokane County to Kootenai for employment has gone up 100%
STA’s plans include new and improved routes and expanded transit facilities along the corridor through the Greater Spokane Valley, including Millwood and Liberty Lake. New connections are also envisioned to downtown and the West Plains.
According to Otterstrom, STA is also planning an interstate pilot project for bus service to Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene, both in Idaho, as part of a cross-state partnership.
Once voters gave a green light to the project list, STA formed a Technical Advisory Committee to assist with planning, design and implementation. That group is comprised of officials from the county, cities along the route, the Spokane Regional Transit Council, and WSDOT.
Otterstrom said STA plans to keep communication lines open so government leaders and people affected by the project can get regular status updates and provide feedback.