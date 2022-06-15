(The Center Square) – With polls as the weapon of choice, the Second Amendment Foundation and the Northwest Progressive Institute are dueling over the issue of whether or not Washingtonians favor a ban on what have been called assault weapons.
On Wednesday morning, the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation pointed to a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing public support for such a ban to be at an all-time low. According to the poll, support for a ban has fallen to 50%, while 45% oppose it.
“This is the lowest level of support among registered voters for a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons since February 2013 when the question was first asked by the Quinnipiac University Poll,” the poll states.
Four years ago, 67% supported a ban and 29% opposed a ban.
Alan Gottlieb, founder and president of the SAF, questioned the rationale for banning assault weapons, a political term describing various types of semi-automatic rifles with a detachable magazine, a pistol grip, and other features such as a flash suppressor or barrel shroud.
“Semi-automatic rifles have been around for more than a century, and the popular AR-type rifles have been owned by private citizens for at least 60 years,” he noted in a press release. “Their use in crime is statistically minimal, so to blame their availability and demonize their technology is a false flag that borders on fraud.”
The challenge of firearm violence goes beyond the firearms themselves, according to Gottlieb.
“Increasing numbers of people realize there is far more to this dilemma than firearms,” he said. “For example, the same Quinnipiac poll shows a 40% plurality of voters think the real problem is rooted in mental health issues, more than twice the 19% who think the availability of firearms is at the core of the current crime spike.”
The federal government’s own crime statistics belie the notion that semiautomatic rifles are the problem, Gottlieb pointed out.
“The annual FBI Uniform Crime Report has consistently shown that rifles of any kind are involved in a fraction of all homicides in any given year,” he said. “Only 2 to 4% of all murders are committed with rifles, so this push to demonize and ban an entire class of rifles is not simply wrong, it borders on being delusional, and it is certainly dishonest.”
Last week, Redmond-based Northwest Progressive Institute touted its own polling data showing that a majority of Washingtonians support an assault weapons ban.
“Now today NPI is pleased to stand with elected leaders, with our attorney general, with advocacy leaders to announce that a majority of Washingtonians strongly support a ban on assault weapons,” Andrew Villeneuve, NPI founder and executive director, said during a Friday press conference. “This is a policy that our attorney general has requested for many years, but it hasn’t been adopted yet by the Legislature.”
According to NPI’s polling, 56% of 1,039 voters surveyed said they supported a ban, with 52% strongly supportive of such a measure and 4% somewhat supportive.
A total of 38% of respondents were against the ban, with 31% strongly opposed and 7% were somewhat opposed.
Just 6% were unsure of their position on the issue.
“I don’t think we’re shocked by the poll results,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at the press conference. “It’s been my feeling – and I think that’s shared by everybody here – this is one of those issues where the people are way ahead of the politicians.”
Calls for government to ban assault weapons have been renewed in the aftermath of two recent highly-publicized mass shootings that shook the nation.
On May 24, an 18-year-old man fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ten days prior, a gunman killed 10 people at a Topps Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, New York.
In both cases, the attacks were carried out using semi-automatic rifles.