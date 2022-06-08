(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers.
The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks and vaccine requirements.
At the heart of the case, says attorney Pete Serrano, is that the governor's proclamations applied to all 39 counties, when there were no COVID-19 cases reported in two counties, and 13 to 15 counties (date dependent) had less than 10.
“SMF argues that, since the governor declared the state of emergency in ‘all counties’ of the state of Washington, the lack of COVID-19 in some counties should require a showing by the governor of how he determined a state of emergency in all counties,” states a position paper written by Serrano.
He was unable to immediately be reached for comment about this week's ruling.
Serrano, who is also a Pasco city councilor, contends that not only were COVID-19 cases declining statewide when Inslee issued the two proclamations, the rate of ICU hospital bed occupants was also down.
The SMF calls itself a grassroots organization centered on protection America’s constitution and theological foundation.
Last week, the SMF's legal team argued at a hearing in Thurston County that the March proclamations placed an undue burden on state residents. The judge determined the arguments didn’t meet the state’s standard for an injunction or restraining order.
Serrano later told the Tri City Herald that the facts and evidence would show whether Inslee had findings in every county to support his emergency actions.
On March 11, Inslee issued an order rescinding most of Washington’s indoor mask mandate. However, facial covering were still required in some indoor settings, such as medical centers, jails, and long-term care facilities.
Then, on March 23, the governor amended the vaccine mandate for all state workers to include contractors working for the Secretary of State.
The SMF is also challenging Inslee’s rationale for holding onto emergency powers for more than two years.
The SMF said Inslee explained earlier this year that his reason for continuing the state of emergency was to be able to use federal funds to assist hospitals and employees with COVID-19 response.
Financial considerations should not be a driver for instituting mandates that affect people’s constitutional rights, states the group on its website, silentmajorityfoundation.org.
Serrano’s nonprofit has led other lawsuits challenging COVID mandates at the state and federal levels.